Maharashtra elections: Shiv Sena fields BJP’s Shaina NC from Mumbadevi, releases list of 15 more candidates

  • Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde fielded BJP leader Shaina NC from Mumbadevi constituency as it released list of 15 more candidates.

Livemint
Published28 Oct 2024, 10:42 PM IST
BJP leader Shaina NC has been fielded from Mumbadevi assembly constituency.
BJP leader Shaina NC has been fielded from Mumbadevi assembly constituency.

Maharashtra Elections: The Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday fielded Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shaina NC from Mumbadevi assembly constituency as it announced names of 15 more candidates for the state assembly polls.

Apart from Shaina NC, the party has fielded Shashikant Khedekar from Sindkhed Raja, Hikmat Baliram Udhan from Ghansawangi, Sanjana Jadhav from Kannad, Rajesh More from Kalyan Rural, Ashok Patil from Bhandup West, Amol Khatal from Sangamner, Bhausaheb Kamble from Srirampur, Vitthalrao Patil from Nevasa, Ajit Pingle from Dharashiv, Digvijay Bagal from Karmala, Rajendra Raut from Barshi, Rajesh Bendal from Guhagar.

Also Read | Sena vs Sena UBT in Worli: Milind Deora fielded against Aaditya Thackeray

The party has alloted Hatkanangale and Shirol seats to candidates of JanSurajya and Rajashree Shahu Vikas Aghadi, respectively.
 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde filed his nomination papers for the November 20 assembly polls from Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency in Thane. 

He was accompanied by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis when he filed his nomination papers. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Kedar Dighe, the nephew of Thane strongman late Anand Dighe, from Kopri-Pachpakhadi.

Also Read | Maharashtra Polls: CM Eknath Shinde files nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat

On Sunday, Shiv Sena announced its candidates for 20 seats and nominated Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora against ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray’s son and Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Aaditya Thackeray from Mumbai’s Worli.

Shinde’s decision to pit Deora against incumbent MLA and former state minister Aaditya Thackeray will make Worli a high-voltage contest.

It also fielded BJP Lok Sabha member Narayan Rane’s son Nilesh Rane from the Kudal constituency. His younger brother and sitting MLA Nitesh Rane has been renominated by the BJP from Kankavali in Sindhudurg district.

Also Read | Maharashtra Polls: Anil Deshmukh’s son fielded from Katol in NCP-SP’s 4th list

Former Lok Sabha member Sanjay Nirupam will contest from Dindoshi seat in Mumbai. 

BJP ex-MP Rajendra Gavit, who joined the Sena in 2019 and won the Palghar Lok Sabha seat then, has been fielded from the Palghar assembly constituency.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 10:42 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMaharashtra elections: Shiv Sena fields BJP’s Shaina NC from Mumbadevi, releases list of 15 more candidates

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    185.00
    03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    16.7 (9.92%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,292.65
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    37.15 (2.96%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,734.30
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -8.3 (-0.48%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    269.95
    03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-0.95%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    372.75
    03:55 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    40 (12.02%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,624.70
    03:56 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    109.65 (4.36%)

    Coforge share price

    7,705.45
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -36.75 (-0.47%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,119.75
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -26.15 (-2.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,015.50
    03:47 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -349.15 (-8%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,283.00
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -91.6 (-6.66%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,942.05
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -292.6 (-5.59%)

    Mahanagar Gas share price

    1,418.40
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -78.15 (-5.22%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    185.00
    03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    16.7 (9.92%)

    Archean Chemical Industries share price

    650.30
    03:46 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    54.2 (9.09%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    8.25
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    0.58 (7.56%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    319.90
    03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    22.25 (7.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.