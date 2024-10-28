Maharashtra elections: Shiv Sena fields BJP’s Shaina NC from Mumbadevi, releases list of 15 more candidates

Maharashtra Elections: The Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday fielded Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shaina NC from Mumbadevi assembly constituency as it announced names of 15 more candidates for the state assembly polls.

Apart from Shaina NC, the party has fielded Shashikant Khedekar from Sindkhed Raja, Hikmat Baliram Udhan from Ghansawangi, Sanjana Jadhav from Kannad, Rajesh More from Kalyan Rural, Ashok Patil from Bhandup West, Amol Khatal from Sangamner, Bhausaheb Kamble from Srirampur, Vitthalrao Patil from Nevasa, Ajit Pingle from Dharashiv, Digvijay Bagal from Karmala, Rajendra Raut from Barshi, Rajesh Bendal from Guhagar.

The party has alloted Hatkanangale and Shirol seats to candidates of JanSurajya and Rajashree Shahu Vikas Aghadi, respectively.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde filed his nomination papers for the November 20 assembly polls from Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency in Thane.

He was accompanied by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis when he filed his nomination papers. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Kedar Dighe, the nephew of Thane strongman late Anand Dighe, from Kopri-Pachpakhadi.

On Sunday, Shiv Sena announced its candidates for 20 seats and nominated Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora against ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray’s son and Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Aaditya Thackeray from Mumbai’s Worli.

Shinde’s decision to pit Deora against incumbent MLA and former state minister Aaditya Thackeray will make Worli a high-voltage contest.

It also fielded BJP Lok Sabha member Narayan Rane’s son Nilesh Rane from the Kudal constituency. His younger brother and sitting MLA Nitesh Rane has been renominated by the BJP from Kankavali in Sindhudurg district.

Former Lok Sabha member Sanjay Nirupam will contest from Dindoshi seat in Mumbai.

BJP ex-MP Rajendra Gavit, who joined the Sena in 2019 and won the Palghar Lok Sabha seat then, has been fielded from the Palghar assembly constituency.