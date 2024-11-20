Mumbai is among the regions hit by "urban apathy" — it has a tradition of recording low voter turnout. In the 2024 Maharashtra elections, Mumbai city recorded the lowest turnout at 49 per cent, while the Mumbai suburban region recorded a turnout of around 51.9 per cent, as per the Election Commission's data at 8 pm on Wednesday, November 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There are 36 Assembly seats in Mumbai city and suburban region. The key contest is between the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, the Shiv Sena, and the NCP, and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (SP).

Here's what exit polls predicted for Mumbai: 1. Republic TV's Matrize exit poll showed the Mahayuti alliance is likely to win 20-26 seats out of the 36 seats in Mumbai. The alliance may win 47 per cent vote share. The MVA may get 9-15 seats with a 40 per cent vote share, according to the exit poll.

2. The JVC exit poll for Maharashtra projected a close contest between the Mahayuti and INDIA blocs in Mumbai. As per the survey, the BJP is projected to win 17-19 seats, with the Congress securing 16-18 seats In the Mumbai region, which has 36 seats.

3. SAS Group exit poll gave an edge to the INDIA bloc, showing that the MVA may get 18-19 seats, while the ruling Mahayuti alliance may win 17-18 seats in Mumbai, Free Press Journal reported. Others will get 1-2 seats.