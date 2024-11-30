Maharashtra government formation: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra is all set to take oath next week, days after its massive victory in Assembly Election.

The development comes even as the suspense continues over who will become the Chief Minister, and caretake CM Eknath Shinde visiting his native village in Satara district.

The Mahayuti comprises BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, and NCP headed by Ajit Pawar.

Swearing-in ceremony date The swearing-in ceremony will take place on December 5.

Where will ceremony take place? The ceremony will take place at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai.

Timings The ceremony will take place at 5pm.

Who will remain present? The oath taking ceremony will take place in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and key BJP leaders are also likely to remain present.

Fadnavis to be CM? Caretaker Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that during the meeting (of Mahayuti leader in Delhi) it was decided that government will be formed with CM from BJP and Deputy CMs from the remaining two parties. Devendra Fadnavis, who has been chief minister twice and was deputy CM in the last Eknath Shinde-led government, is the frontrunner for the top post. A the BJP legislature party leader will be elected during a meeting which will be held on December 2.

Who all will take oath At present, there is not confirmation about who all will take oath along with the Chief Minister. However, two Deputy Chief Ministers are also likely to take oath.

Maharashtra BJP chief says "The oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti Government in Maharashtra will be held in the presence of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 5 PM at Azad Maidan, Mumbai," state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated on X on Saturday evening.

Who won how many seats? — The Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP retained power, winning a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats.

— The BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 132 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 57 and NCP with 41 seats.

— Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a setback.

— The grand old party won only 16 seats.