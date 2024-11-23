Maharashtra, Jharkhand 2024 Election Results: Here’s how Bollywood celebrities have reacted

As the Maharashtra Election Results 2024 unfold, early trends show a strong lead for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. Celebrities from Bollywood like Kangana Ranaut and Govinda are ready to celebrate the anticipated victory. Discover their reactions and the implications of these results for the state's political landscape.

Updated23 Nov 2024, 11:39 AM IST
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Maharashtra voting was held on November 20
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Maharashtra voting was held on November 20(Somnath Sen)

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: The Maharashtra Election Results 2024 vote counting began at 8 am on Saturday. BJP-led Mahayuti gained lead within one hour after the vote counting began. Whereas Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was struggling to gain ground in early trend.

The vote counting of the postal ballots started at 8 am. According to the early vote trends BJP-led NDA or Mahayuti gained solid leads on over 60 seats. For an party or political alliance to win the election, it is important to cross the majority mark of 145 in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly is 145.

Bollywood reaction on Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election 2024 Results

The final election outcomes are yet to be announced, but BJP-led alliance is leading in Maharashtra and several politicians have also started congratulating the member parties. Several Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Govinda, etc are expected to congratulate the winning parties.

What did the exit poll results say?

The early vote counting trends aligned with most of the exit polls. Chanakya Strategies, Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India, P-MARQ predicted a return of the BJP-led Mahayuti government, crediting the government's pro-poor and women schemes such as ‘Ladki Bahin’ just ahead of the Maharashtra Election Results 2024.

MVA was hoping to get the benefit of anti-incumbency wave however, BJP managed to recover from the losses it made in Maharashtra during Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The Mahayuti alliance comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's NC, while the MVA includes the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP.

Key Takeaways
  • The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance shows early leads, aligning with exit polls predictions.
  • Bollywood celebrities are poised to congratulate the winning alliance, reflecting the intertwining of politics and entertainment.
  • The election results may signal a shift in Maharashtra’s political dynamics, considering the MVA’s struggle against anti-incumbency sentiments.

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 11:39 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMaharashtra, Jharkhand 2024 Election Results: Here's how Bollywood celebrities have reacted

