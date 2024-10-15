Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20, Jharkhand to vote in two phases - Nov 13 & 20; counting on November 23

  • The Election Commission of India (ECI)  chief Rajiv Kumar on on Tuesday announced the schedule for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections.

Updated15 Oct 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand
Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing schedule for Maharashtra and Jharkhand

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announce the schedule for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls.

Maharashtra elections will be held in a single phase. Voting will take place on November 20 and counting of votes will take place on November 23, said CEC Rajiv Kumar.

The Election Commission said that Wednesday was chosen for voting to avoid urban apathy.

Jharkhand assembly elections would be held in two phase - Phase 1 of voting will be held on November 13 and second phase on November 20, along with Maharashtra.

The term of the 288-seats Maharashtra assembly ends on November 26. Whereas, term of Jharkhand assembly which has 81 members, ends on January 5 next year.

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections Live Updates

Meanwhile, amid ongoing row over Haryana assembly election results, CEC Rajiv Kumar questioned early trends shown on TV channels within 15-30 minutes of start of vote counting.

On Congress' charges, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that poll panel will respond to all 20 complaints on EVMs individually, fact-by-fact.

Maharashtra Elections

— 288 Assembly Constituencies (234 are General, 25 ST constituencies and SC 29 constituencies)

— 9.63 crore eligible voters in Maharashtra. 4.97 crore males and 4.66 crore female voters.

— There are 1.85 crore young voters, of which 20.93 lakh are first-time voters.

— Over one lakh polling stations.

Key parties
— Ruling Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP

—  The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.

Jharkhand Elections

— 81 Assembly Constituencies (General are 44, 28 STs and 9 SCs)

— Over 2.6 crore strong electorate ready to vote, says EC.

— There are total of 2.6 crore voters in Jharkhand, of which 1.29 crore are females and 1.31 crore are male voters

— There will be over 29 thousand polling with 1,271 women managed and 48 PwD managed.

What EC said

— Voters aged 85 or above & PwD voters can avail optional Home Voting facility by filling Form 12D

— ECI stands steadfast in its resolve to ensure that elections happen in a festive atmosphere with all basic facilities in place for Voters.

— We urge all voters to step out and take part in the democratic festivities.n November 2.L

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMaharashtra assembly elections on November 20, Jharkhand to vote in two phases - Nov 13 & 20; counting on November 23

