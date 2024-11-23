Maharashtra— Jharkhand Election Results: From BJP and Shiv Sena to JMM — Check which party won how many seats

  • The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti emerged victorious in Maharashtra, while JMM-led INDIA bloc won Jharkhand assembly elections. Check which party won how many seats.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated23 Nov 2024, 10:11 PM IST
Maharashtra elections saw BJP's Mahayuti winning 236 seats, while Jharkhand's JMM-led alliance secured 56 seats.
Election Results: Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti coloured Maharashtra a vivid saffron as it won the state assembly election with a thumping majority, while the opposition INDIA bloc retained Jharkhand. In Maharashtra, BJP emerged as the largest party, while the JMM in Jharkhand.

The Congress continued its losing spree posting its worst-ever show in Maharashtra and ending up a distant junior partner to the ruling JMM in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Maharashtra has broken all records, it is the biggest win for any party or pre-poll alliance in the last 50 years.

The prime minister also asserted that the message from the Maharashtra elections is that of unity and it is also an endorsement of the "ek hai toh safe hai" (united we are safe) slogan.

A look at which party secured how many seats

JHARKHAND

— Jharkhand Mukti Morcha: 34

— Bharatiya Janata Party: 21

— Indian National Congress: 16

— Rashtriya Janata Dal: 4

— Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation): 2

— AJSU Party: 1

— Lok Janshakti Party(Ram Vilas): 1

— Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha: 1

— Janata Dal (United): 1

MAHARASHTRA

Bharatiya Janata Party: 132

— Shiv Sena: 57

— Nationalist Congress Party: 41

— Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray): 20

— Indian National Congress: 16

— Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar): 10

— Samajwadi Party: 2

— Jan Surajya Shakti 2

— Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party: 1

— Rashtriya Samaj Paksha: 1

— All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen: 1

— Communist Party of India (Marxist): 1

— Peasants And Workers Party of India: 1

— Rajarshi Shahu Vikas Aghadi: 1

— Independent: 2

Who will be the CM?

Speculation has mounted on who would be the next CM face

With the BJP emergeing as the largest party, the he focus has shifted to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is being seen as a strong contender to occupy the top post for the third time.

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 10:11 PM IST
