From Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections to bypolls — explained in 6 big numbers

Elections explained in six big numbers: Maharashtra and Jharkhand had their 2024 state assembly election results announced on November 23. In the western state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance saw a landslide victory, while in interior Jharkhand, the JMM-led INDIA bloc scored a big win.
Further, results for the bypolls in Assam and Bihar also saw the NDA show up in good stead, while in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) dominated; and in Wayanad, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her grand parliamentary seat debut. Notably, by-polls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states.
Here's we take a comprehensive look at the recent elections and results in six big numbers.
(With inputs from Agencies)
Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess