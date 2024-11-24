As the BJP-led NDA won the Maharashtra assembly elections and the JMM-led INDIA bloc emerged victorious in Jharkhand, we examine and explain the assembly polls and bypolls across in six big numbers.

Elections explained in six big numbers: Maharashtra and Jharkhand had their 2024 state assembly election results announced on November 23. In the western state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance saw a landslide victory, while in interior Jharkhand, the JMM-led INDIA bloc scored a big win. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, results for the bypolls in Assam and Bihar also saw the NDA show up in good stead, while in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) dominated; and in Wayanad, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her grand parliamentary seat debut. Notably, by-polls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states.

Here's we take a comprehensive look at the recent elections and results in six big numbers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top six 2024 Election Updates in Numbers The NDA or ‘Mahayuti’ in Maharashtra logged wins in 236 out of 288 assembly seats, with the BJP registering its best-ever poll showing in the state with 132 seats.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA bloc won 56 out of 81 seats in the state Assembly, improving its 2019 score.

Further, the new Jharkhand assembly has elected most women in the state's 24-year history. The assembly has 12 women MLAs, constituting 15 per cent of the 81-member house.

According to Newsweek, India counted a total of 640 million or 64 crore votes on November 23, 2024. Elon Musk used this number to mock the US elections process as counting still continues in some states after November US presidential elections which saw Donald Trump defeat Kamala Harris.

EC data showed that of the 81 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand, women voters outnumbered men in around 68 across both phases of the state elections. As many as 1.76 crore voters cast their ballots, including 91.1 lakh women who exercised their franchise, compared to the 5.52 lakh men who showed up, EC said.

EC data also showed that Priyanka Gandhi secured 6,22,338 votes in Wayanad — 4,10,931 votes over her closest competitor, CPI candidate Sathyan Mokeri (trailed with 2,11,407 votes).