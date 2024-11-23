Hello User
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Check latest updated list of BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP winning, losing candidate

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Check latest updated list of BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP winning, losing candidate

Livemint

  • Maharashtra Election Results 2024: As the counting progresses, attention is focused on several key constituencies that could determine the fate of both Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi. Early trends show a mix of leading and trailing candidates, with several constituencies too close to call.

Mumbai, Nov 20 (ANI): Muslim women show their marked fingers after casting votes for the Maharashtra Assembly Election in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The vote counting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections began at 8 am on Saturday, November 23. The focus is on the outcome of the contest between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

Also Read: MVA vs Mahayuti Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE: Mahayuti leads with 80+ seats, MVA in 49 as per early trends

This election is significant as it is the first following the splits in both the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

As the counting begins, the political landscape of Maharashtra could shift, and all eyes will be on whether the BJP-led Mahayuti or the MVA alliance emerges victorious in the battle for power.

The majority mark required to form the government in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly is 145 seats. Most exit polls predicted a win for the Mahayuti alliance, although a few suggest that neither alliance may secure a clear majority, leading to a potential hung assembly.

The elections, which were held on November 20, saw a higher voter turnout of 66.05%, an increase from the 61.1% recorded in 2019. Kolhapur district saw the highest turnout with 76.63%, followed by Gadchiroli at 75.26%. Mumbai island city recorded the lowest turnout at 52.07%, while Mumbai suburban district had 55.95% voter participation.

Mahayuti alliance comprises BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar). The BJP contested 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) 59 seats.

MVA alliance: The opposition alliance includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) 86 candidates.

Other contestants: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and AIMIM also contested the elections, with BSP fielding 237 candidates and AIMIM 17.

Maharashtra election results 2024: List of leading/winning and trailing candidates from key constituencies

ConstituencyLeading/WinnerTrailing/Loser
Akkalkuwa  
Shahada  
Nandurbar  
Nawapur  
Sakri  
Dhule Rural  
Dhule City  
Sindhkheda  
Shirpur  
Chopda  
Raver  
Bhusawal  
Jalgaon city  
Jalgaon Rural  
Amalner  
Erandol  
Chalisgaon  
Bhiwandi  
Pachora  
Jamner  
Muktainagar  
Buldhana  
Chikli  
Sindhkhed Raja  
Mehkar  
Chandrapur Rural  
Mehkar  
Khamgaon  
Jalgaon  
Akot  
Balapur  
Akola West  
Murtizapur  
Rishod  
Washim  
Karanja  
Dhamangaon Railway  
Badnera  
Amravati  
Teosa  
Daryapur  
Melghat  
Achalpur  
Morshi  
Wardha  
Arvi  
Deoli  
Hinganghat  
Wardha  
Katol  
Savner  
Hingna  
Umred  
Nagpur South West  
Nagpur South  
Nagpur East  
Nagpur Central  
Nagpur West  
Nagour North  
Kamthi  
Ramtek  
Tumsar  
Bhandara  
Sakoli  
Arjuni Morgaon  
Tirora  
Gondia  
Amgaon  
Armori  
Gadchiroli  
Aheri  
Rajura  
Chandrapur  
Ballarpur  
Brahmapuri  
Chimur  
Warora  
Wani  
Ralegaon  
Wani  
Yavatmal  
Digras  
Arni  
Pusad  
Umarkhed  
Kindwat  
Hadgaon  
Bhokar  
Nanded North  
Nanded South  
Loha  
Naigaon  
Deglur  
Mukhed  
Basmath  
Kalamnuri  
Hingoli  
Parbhani  
Jintur  
Gangakhed  
Pathri  
Jalna  
Partur  
Gansavangi  
Badnapur  
Bhokardan  
Aurangabad Central  
Sillod  
Kannad  
Pholambari  
Aurangabad West  
Aurangabad East  
Paithan  
Gangapur  
Vaijapur  
Nandgaon  
Malegaon Central  
Malegaon Outer  
Baglan  
Kalwan  
Chandwad  
Yevla  
Sinnar  
Niphad  
Dindori  
Nashik East  
Nashik Central  
Nashik West  
Deolali  
Igatpuri  
Thane  
Bhiwandi Rural  
Bhiwandi East  
Bhiwandi West  
Kalyan West  
Murbad  
Ambarnath  
Ulhasnagar  
Kalyan East  
Dombivali  
Kalyan Rural  
Meera Bhayandar  
Ovala Majiwada  
Kopri Pachpakhadi  
Thane  
Mumbra Kalwa  
Airoli  
Belapur  
Borivali  
Dhaisar  
Magathane  
Mulund  
Vikhroli  
Bhandup West  
Jogeshwari East  
Dindoshi  
Kandiwali East  
Charkop  
Malad West  
Goregaon  
Varsova  
Andheri East  
Vile Parle  
Chandivali  
Ghatkopar West  
Ghatkopar East  
Mankhurd Shivajinagar  
Anushakti Nagar  
Chembur  
Kurla  
Kalina  
Vandre East  
Vandre West  
Dharavi  
Sion Koliwada  
Wadala  
Mahim  
Worli  
Shivadi  
Byculla  
Malabar Hill  
Mumbadevi  
Colaba  
Panvel  
Karjat  
Uran  
Pen  
Alibag  
Shrivardhan  
Mahad  
Junnar  
Ambergaon  
Khed Alandi  
Shirur  
Daund  
Indapur  
Baramati  
Purandar  
Bhor  
Maval  
Chinchwad  
Pimpri  
Bhosari  
Vadgaon Sheri  
Shivajinagar  
Kothrud  
Khadakwasala  
Parvati  
Hadapsar  
Pune Cantonment  
Kasba Peth  
Akole  
Sangmner  
Shirdi  
Kopargaon  
Shrirampur  
Nevasa  
Shevgaon  
Rahuri  
Parner  
Ahmednagar City  
Shrigonda  
Karjat Jamkhed  
Georai  
Majalgaon  
Beed  
Ashti  
Kaij  
Parli  
Latur Rural  
Latur City  
Udgir  
Ahmedpur  
Ausa  
Osamabad  
Omerga  
Tuljapur  
Paranda  
Karmala  
Madha  
Barshi  
Mohol  
Solapur City North  
Solapur City Central  
Akkalkot  
Solapur South  
Pandharpur  
Sangola  
Malshiran  
Phaltan  
Wai  
Koregaon  
Man  
Karad North  
Karad South  
Patan  
Satara  
Dapoli  
Ratnagiri  
Chiplun  
Rajapur  
Kankavali  
Kudal  
Sawantwadi  
Chandgad  
Radhanagari  
Kagal  
Kolhapur North  
Shahuwadi  
Hathkanangle  
Ichalkaranji  
Shirol  
Miraj  
Sangli  
Palus Kadegaon  
Khanpur  
Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal  
Jat  
