The vote counting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections began at 8 am on Saturday, November 23. The focus is on the outcome of the contest between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

This election is significant as it is the first following the splits in both the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

As the counting begins, the political landscape of Maharashtra could shift, and all eyes will be on whether the BJP-led Mahayuti or the MVA alliance emerges victorious in the battle for power.

The majority mark required to form the government in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly is 145 seats. Most exit polls predicted a win for the Mahayuti alliance, although a few suggest that neither alliance may secure a clear majority, leading to a potential hung assembly.

The elections, which were held on November 20, saw a higher voter turnout of 66.05%, an increase from the 61.1% recorded in 2019. Kolhapur district saw the highest turnout with 76.63%, followed by Gadchiroli at 75.26%. Mumbai island city recorded the lowest turnout at 52.07%, while Mumbai suburban district had 55.95% voter participation.

Mahayuti alliance comprises BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar). The BJP contested 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) 59 seats.

MVA alliance: The opposition alliance includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). Congress fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (SP) 86 candidates.

Other contestants: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and AIMIM also contested the elections, with BSP fielding 237 candidates and AIMIM 17.

