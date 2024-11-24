The Congress continued its losing spree on Saturday posting its worst-ever show in Maharashtra.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory on Saturday as several key Congress leaders lost the Assembly elections. Party leaders have dubbed the poll results 'unbelievable and unacceptable' as other members of the MVA levelled EVM tampering charges.

Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan lost from the Karad South constituency while CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat faced defeat from Sangamner. Meanwhile state chief Nana Patole won by a slim margin from Sakoli. The Maharashtra verdict comes as a sober introspection too for the Congress other members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Sakoli - Congress leader Nana Patole has eked out a slim 208 vote lead against BJP candidate Avinash Anandrao Brahmankar

Karad South - BJP candidate Dr Atulbaba Suresh Bhosale won the seat by a significant margin of 39,355 votes as Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan trailed.

Sangamner - Shiv Sena candidate Amol Dhondiba Khatal won the poll by a margin of 10,560 votes — with Thorat as the trailing candidate.

The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray poised to win 20 seats, Congress 16 and Shiv Sena(SP) led by Sharad Pawar only 10 seats.

"The Congress alliance has faced defeat in the Maharashtra assembly elections by an unexpected margin... Something happened in Maharashtra that I did not expect... We will introspect on how we won in one state and lost in the other," Deo told ANI.

"The Maharashtra assembly polls are unbelievable and unacceptable. Did farm woes, price rise, unemployment, corruption end because of Ladki Bahin Yojana," said senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Meanwhile the BJP has won or is ahead in 133 seats, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has won or is ahead in 56 seats and NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is poised to win 41 seats.

The state has 288 assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies)