Maharashtra results: Swara Bhaskar’s husband Fahad Ahmad trails against NCP’s Sana Malik, says ‘EVM machines that were…’

NCP (SP) candidate Fahad Ahmad saw a stunning reversal of fortunes on Saturday as votes were counted in the Anushakti Nagar constituency. The politician — who also happens to be the husband of actor Swara Bhaskar — found himself leading by 5886 votes against Sana Malik as early trends emerged. He eventually found himself trailing the NCP candidate by 3,378 votes as the final round of counting concluded.

“After round 16 and a steady lead in all rounds.. EVM machines that were 99% charged were opened and BJP supported NCP Ajit Pawar candidate took a lead. Election Commission of India…this is rank manipulation. We demand a recount of rounds 16, 17, 18 and 19,” he wrote on X.

Data released by the Election Commission indicates that Ahmad had maintained a slim lead over Malik till the fourth round of counting. The fifth round concluded with 14574 votes for the NCP leader while Ahmad trailed with 10595 votes. She maintained a lead until being overtaken yet again at the end of round seven.

Ahmad continued to maintain his lead over Malik over the next few rounds — with Ahmad polling 38,538 at the end of round 14 while Malik trailed with 33,885 votes. The margin between the two leaders however continued to decline as counting continued — with round 17 ending at a 162 vote gap between the two leaders. The final two rounds saw Malik overtake Ahmad and eventually established a 3378 vote lead.

The Mahayuti alliance is on its way to a landslide victory in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, crossing the crucial majority mark, winning one seat and leading in over 200 seats as of 1:00 PM. Sweets were also seen being brought to the residence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Meanwhile, the BJP's Mumbai office was abuzz with joy, with party workers bringing sweets in anticipation of a resounding victory.