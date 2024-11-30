Days after Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) defeat in Maharashtra Assembly Election, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday claimed the misuse of power and money to control the entire election mechanism, and alleged that there are discrepancies in votes of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NCP-SP chief made the remark while speaking during his visit to senior activist Dr Baba Adhav, who is protesting against the alleged "misuse of EVMs" in the recent state polls in Maharashtra.

"I heard Baba Adhav has taken a lead into this issue and is agitating at Phule Wada. His protest gives hope to the people, but it is not enough. A mass revolt is necessary, as the danger of the parliamentary democracy getting destroyed looms," Pawar said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The former Union minister said those who have reins of the country in their hands are least bothered about this.

“There is some difference in the votes of EVMs but at the moment I do not have any proof in this regard," said Pawar, adding, “Some people have demanded recounting. Whatever is possible in this matter will be done. Some people have applied for recounting. Let's see what happens in that but I do not have much hope from this."

"This has happened for the first time, the elections held in the country have made people very restless, there is disappointment among the people...Every day at 11:00 am, the opposition leaders raise questions in the Parliament. They put forward their point but their demands are not being accepted in the Parliament and this clearly means that Parliamentary democracy is not being followed properly. If it continues like this, then it is not right and for this, we will have to go among the people and make them aware," Sharad Pawar told reporters on Pune. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies, the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), have been alleging manipulation of EVMs in the recently held Maharashtra Assembly elections, which saw a landslide victory by the Mahayuti.