Maharashtra-Jharkhand assembly election results 2024: When and where to watch, livestreaming details

Maharashtra and Jharkhand held elections for their next governments, with Maharashtra voting on November 20 and Jharkhand in two phases on November 13 and 20. 

Livemint
Published22 Nov 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections Held as Vote Counting Set for November 23
Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections Held as Vote Counting Set for November 23(PTI)

Maharashtra and Jharkhand went to the polls on Wednesday to elect their next governments. Jharkhand's elections were held in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, while Maharashtra conducted voting for all 288 constituencies in a single phase on November 20. The counting of votes is scheduled for Saturday, November 23.

Where to Watch:

You can follow the results live on the official ECI website at https://results.eci.gov.in. The website will give out real-time updates on counting trends and results.

Apart from that, you can catch watch the election results in various news channels, which will be airing reports, analysis and live update.

Also, chech the live updates on livemint

Also Read | Maharashtra Election 2024 LIVE: Axis My India Exit Poll-Mahayuti lead in Mumbai

What the exit polls predicted?

Maharashtra: In Maharashtra, exit polls for the 2024 Assembly elections indicate a closely contested battle between the ruling Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction)—and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Shiv Sena (UBT faction), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress. While the contest is tight, the exit polls slightly favor the Mahayuti, projecting a slim majority for the alliance.

In Maharashtra, the primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party, while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). This election is significant as it is the first assembly poll in the state following the splits in Shiv Sena and NCP.

Also Read | Exit Poll Results LIVE: Axis My India predicts Mahayuti’s victory in Maharashtra

Jharkhand: Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, most exit polls predict a win for the BJP and its allies in the state assembly elections. However, one exit poll suggests that the alliance led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) could secure victory.

The BJP-led alliance includes the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance includes Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsMaharashtra-Jharkhand assembly election results 2024: When and where to watch, livestreaming details

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    475.20
    10:55 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -0.95 (-0.2%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,118.20
    10:56 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    3.5 (0.31%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.90
    10:55 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    0.65 (0.46%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    234.90
    10:56 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    6.3 (2.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    692.50
    10:45 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    11.95 (1.76%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    251.80
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    3.7 (1.49%)

    Coforge share price

    8,292.65
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    82.4 (1%)

    Federal Bank share price

    209.00
    10:45 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -1.8 (-0.85%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    651.00
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -46.7 (-6.69%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.75
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -12.65 (-5.33%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.89
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.27 (-5.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,512.00
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    -71 (-4.49%)
    More from Top Losers

    Praj Industries share price

    732.00
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    56.1 (8.3%)

    Raymond share price

    1,517.00
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    90.5 (6.34%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    154.10
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.05 (6.24%)

    Info Edge India share price

    7,906.00
    10:46 AM | 22 NOV 2024
    390.65 (5.2%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.00330.00
      Chennai
      77,981.00330.00
      Delhi
      78,133.00330.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.00330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.