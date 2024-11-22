Maharashtra and Jharkhand held elections for their next governments, with Maharashtra voting on November 20 and Jharkhand in two phases on November 13 and 20.

Maharashtra and Jharkhand went to the polls on Wednesday to elect their next governments. Jharkhand's elections were held in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, while Maharashtra conducted voting for all 288 constituencies in a single phase on November 20. The counting of votes is scheduled for Saturday, November 23.

Where to Watch: You can follow the results live on the official ECI website at https://results.eci.gov.in. The website will give out real-time updates on counting trends and results.

Apart from that, you can catch watch the election results in various news channels, which will be airing reports, analysis and live update.

Also, check the live updates on livemint

What the exit polls predicted? Maharashtra: In Maharashtra, exit polls for the 2024 Assembly elections indicate a closely contested battle between the ruling Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction)—and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Shiv Sena (UBT faction), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress. While the contest is tight, the exit polls slightly favor the Mahayuti, projecting a slim majority for the alliance.

In Maharashtra, the primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party, while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). This election is significant as it is the first assembly poll in the state following the splits in Shiv Sena and NCP.

Jharkhand: Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, most exit polls predict a win for the BJP and its allies in the state assembly elections. However, one exit poll suggests that the alliance led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) could secure victory.