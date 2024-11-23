In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, BJP's Parag Shah, the wealthiest candidate with declared assets of ₹ 3,383 crore, is leading Ghatkopar East by a significant margin. His financial clout sets him apart from rivals, including NCP's Rakhee Jadhav, who trails significantly.

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Parag Shah, the BJP candidate from Ghatkopar East in Mumbai Suburban district, is leading by a commanding 51,833 votes in the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections. Shah, who is known for his vast wealth, had declared assets worth a staggering ₹3,383 crore, making him the richest candidate in the 2024 elections. His fortune includes extensive real estate holdings and business ventures, marking a significant increase from his declared net worth of ₹500 crore in 2009.

Shah’s dominance in Ghatkopar East is not just political but also financial, with his impressive wealth setting him apart from other candidates in the race. Trailing behind him in this constituency is Rakhee Harishchandra Jadhav of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), who has secured 26,543 votes as per the latest trends.

Following Parag Shah in terms of wealth among BJP candidates is Prashant Ramsheth Thakur, contesting from Panvel in Raigad, who has declared assets worth ₹475 crore. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, contesting from Malabar Hill in Mumbai City, has assets valued at ₹447 crore.

Interestingly, Shah's name did not feature in the BJP's initial list of candidates for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, sparking speculation about his position. Maharashtra BJP leaders, including Bharti Lavhekar from Varsova and Sunil Rane from Borivli, were also in talks with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis amid rumours that they might be replaced.

However, despite these early uncertainties, Parag Shah has managed to retain his lead, reinforcing his status as both a political and financial powerhouse in the state.

Maharashtra Election Results 2024 The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance crossed the halfway mark at 10 am leading in 172 seats so far, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is trailing with 47 seats as per trends by the Elections Commission of India.

According to initial trends, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is leading in 53 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 33, and the BJP has the most, leading in 100 seats, while the Rashtriya Yuva Swabhiman Party (RYSWP), party of the maha Yuti alliance has one seat.