Maithili Thakur joins BJP in Patna ahead of Bihar Election 2025: ‘I'm here to support PM Modi, Nitish Kumar’

Folk and devotional singer Maithili Thakur joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Patna on Tuesday, October 14, ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. She joined the party in the presence of state BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal.

Speculations are rife that that the BJP may field folk singer Maithili Thakur from his Aliganj seat after MLA Mishri Lal Yadav resigned from the party on Saturday morning.

However, before joining the party, Thakur said, "It’s not that I have to contest the Assembly elections - it’s something the party will decide.”

Who is Maithili Thakur? Maithili Thakur is one of the highly praised folk singers in India. Earlier this year, Maithili also performed at the special occasion of Maha Kumbh.

Born in Benipatti in Bihar's Madhubani district to a Maithili musician father, Thakur made a mark in music at the age of 11 in 2011 and has been active in the field ever since.

I do not believe that joining a political party makes you a politician - Maithili Thakur

She is renowned for singing songs in various languages, including Hindi, Bhojpuri, and Maithili.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Bihar-based singer for singing a devotional song on Maa Shabri, who, according to the Ramayan, had offered half-eaten fruit to Shri Ram during his exile.

‘I am very impressed with PM Modi’ After joining the BJP, Maithili Thakur said, “I am very impressed with the PM and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Drawing inspiration from them, I am here to support them..."

“I do not believe that joining a political party makes you a politician; I am here to serve society and take their ideology to each and every person," she said.

She added, "I am the daughter of Mithila, my soul resides in Mithila...Party will know what they have in mind for me; I am here just to support them. I will do whatever the party orders.”

BJP Candidate List 2025 Bihar The BJP released its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections on October 14.

The party has fielded Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary from Tarapur and Vijay Kumar Sinha from the Lakhisarai assembly seat in the first list. Check full list of BJP candidates here

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) finalised its seat-sharing formula for the Bihar assembly elections on Sunday. As per the pact, the BJP and the Janata Dal-United (JDU) will contest 101 seats each, and the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest on 29 seats.

Bihar Election 2025 The Election Commission announced earlier in October the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

The Election Commission also published the final electoral roll for the Bihar assembly elections following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year.