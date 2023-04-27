Mallikarjun Kharge clarifies after 'PM Modi like a poisonous snake' remark, BJP leaders demand apology1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 05:03 PM IST
On Thursday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sparked controversy after purportedly comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a 'poisonous snake'. As BJP leaders raged, Kharge had issued a clarification.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge courted controversy on Thursday after likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a ‘poisonous snake’. As BJP leaders fumed, the senior politician issued a clarification, asserting that he had been referencing to the party's ideology - rather than the PM himself.
