Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge courted controversy on Thursday after likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a ‘poisonous snake’. As BJP leaders fumed, the senior politician issued a clarification, asserting that he had been referencing to the party's ideology - rather than the PM himself.

“It wasn't meant for PM Modi, what I meant was BJP's ideology is 'like a snake'. I never said this personally for PM Modi, what I said was their ideology is like a snake and if you try to touch it, your death is certain," Kharge explained.

The alleged remarks had been made earlier in the day during an event in Kalaburagi.

#KarnatakaAssemblyElections2023 | PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might think it’s poison or not. If you lick it, you’re dead...: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Kalaburagi pic.twitter.com/Bqi7zVFnO9 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

But as reports citing Kharge went viral, outraged BJP leaders had called for an apology from the Congress chief.

“President of Congress Mallikarjun Kharge says, “Modi is like a poisonous snake." Shocking that Kharge ji, also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha speaks so about the Prime Minister. He is now trying to wriggle out. Hate is what is coming out. Kharge ji should apologise," tweeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“There is a poison in the mind of Kharge. It's a prejudiced mind towards PM Modi and BJP. This kind of thinking comes because of desperation as they are unable to fight him politically and they are seeing that their ship is sinking... People will teach them a lesson," added Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“Now Congress President Kharge calls Prime Minister Modi ‘poisonous snake’…What started with Sonia Gandhi’s ‘maut ka saudagar’, and we know how it ended, the Congress continues to plummet to new depths. The desperation shows Congress is losing ground in Karnataka and knows it," asserted BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya.

