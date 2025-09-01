Mallikarjun Kharge's BIG claim in Bihar: ‘This double-engine government will not remain after 6 months’

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made a big claim on Monday, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to win the Bihar assembly polls through "vote chori." Kharge also asserted that the NDA's double-engine government would be voted out soon, and a new government of the poor, backwards, and Dalits would be formed.

“This double-engine government in Bihar will not be there in 6 months, new Govt will be of poor, Dalits, backwards,” Kharge said, addressing a public meeting at the culmination of the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar on Monday.

Kharge also targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying he used to talk of socialism once, but now he has aligned with the BJP-RSS. Kharge claimed that the RSS-BJP will dump Kumar.

Kharge's remarks came after the INDIA bloc allies held a march marking the culmination of the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi and other Mahagathbandhan leaders that covered 1,300-km and passed through 110 assembly constituencies covering 25 of the 38 districts ahead of the upcoming state elections.

"This Voter Adhikar Yatra was discussed throughout the country. There were attempts to disrupt it but people of Bihar and Mahagathbandhan people did not back down," Kharge said

"Modi is attempting to win Bihar polls through vote chori. Be alert. If you are not alert, Modi and Shah will suppress you," Kharge claimed.

The 'Gandhi se Ambedkar' march marking the culmination of the 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' was stopped midway by the police at the Dak Bungalow crossing, where they addressed a gathering.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahani, CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby, CPI's Annie Raja, TMC MP Yusuf Pathan, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, and other INDIA bloc leaders were among those present.

The march in Patna started with the INDIA bloc leaders offering floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', launched by Rahul Gandhi from Sasaram on August 17, aimed to highlight the alleged assault on people's right to vote through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.