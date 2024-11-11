Jharkhand Elections: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Narendra Modi and said that the Prime Minister believes in oppressing the opposition, toppling governments and purchasing MLAs like goats.

Jharkhand Elections: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that ED and CBI probes against Congress leaders were taking place at PM's behest.

However, Kharge said that they were not afraid and said, “We made sacrifices for Independence."

The Congress Chief made the remark while speaking in poll-bound Jharkhand's Palamu.

He also attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the ‘batenge toh katenge’ (if divided, we will be wiped out) remark and stated that a true Yogi cannot use language like this.

— Sonia Gandhi forgave one of Rajiv Gandhi's killers; Priyanka Gandhi embraced the killer—this is compassion.

— Modi, Shah, Adani, Ambani running country; Rahul Gandhi, I trying to save the Constitution, democracy. BJP wants to destroy the Constitution of the country, but the INDIA bloc will not let this happen.

— PM Modi claims not to be biological; he is a habitual liar who never fulfils his promises, reported PTI quoting Kharge.

— PM Modi afraid to visit Manipur, I dare him to go there.

— We are tolerating Modi for 25 yrs as CM, PM; he supports those who exploit backward people, women.

— Modi believes in oppressing the opposition, toppling governments and purchasing MLAs like goats.

— Speaking to ANI, Kharge said that every party, every leader keeps faith in their party workers and hopes to win the elections.

— I am hopeful that the alliance will 100 per cent win and form the government in Jharkhand. In Maharashtra too, we are in a good position. Everyone is working together, and our alliance will form its government.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal criticised Kharge for his indirect remarks about Yogi Adityanath's appearance, calling them "very unfortunate." Kharge had suggested that if Adityanath wanted to remain Chief Minister, he should abandon his saffron robes and don white clothes.

In response, Goyal said, "This should be a matter of personal choice for every individual. A lot of derogatory comments have been made about Yogi Adityanath's attire and his appearance."