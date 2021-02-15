OPEN APP
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Mamata Banerjee launches scheme to provide meal at 5 to poor people
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Mamata Banerjee launches scheme to provide meal at 5 to poor people

1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 05:13 PM IST PTI

  • Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 pm to 3 pm every day and such kitchens will be set up everywhere in the state gradually, Mamata Banerjee said

KOLKATA : Ahead of the assembly election in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday virtually launched the 'Maa' scheme under which her government would provide a meal at a nominal cost of 5 to poor people.

They will get a platter of rice, dal, a vegetable and egg curry for 5, she said adding that the state government will bear a subsidy of 15 per plate.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 pm to 3 pm every day and such kitchens will be set up everywhere in the state gradually, Banerjee said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout