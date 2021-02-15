Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Mamata Banerjee launches scheme to provide meal at ₹5 to poor people
Mamata Banerjee launches scheme to provide meal at ₹5 to poor people
- Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 pm to 3 pm every day and such kitchens will be set up everywhere in the state gradually, Mamata Banerjee said
KOLKATA : Ahead of the assembly election in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday virtually launched the 'Maa' scheme under which her government would provide a meal at a nominal cost of ₹5 to poor people.
They will get a platter of rice, dal, a vegetable and egg curry for ₹5, she said adding that the state government will bear a subsidy of ₹15 per plate.
Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 pm to 3 pm every day and such kitchens will be set up everywhere in the state gradually, Banerjee said.
