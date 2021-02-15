Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Mamata Banerjee launches scheme to provide meal at 5 to poor people
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee launches scheme to provide meal at 5 to poor people

1 min read . 05:13 PM IST PTI

  • Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 pm to 3 pm every day and such kitchens will be set up everywhere in the state gradually, Mamata Banerjee said

KOLKATA : Ahead of the assembly election in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday virtually launched the 'Maa' scheme under which her government would provide a meal at a nominal cost of 5 to poor people.

Ahead of the assembly election in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday virtually launched the 'Maa' scheme under which her government would provide a meal at a nominal cost of 5 to poor people.

They will get a platter of rice, dal, a vegetable and egg curry for 5, she said adding that the state government will bear a subsidy of 15 per plate.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

They will get a platter of rice, dal, a vegetable and egg curry for 5, she said adding that the state government will bear a subsidy of 15 per plate.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 pm to 3 pm every day and such kitchens will be set up everywhere in the state gradually, Banerjee said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.