Mamata Banerjee launches scheme to provide meal at 5 to poor people

KOLKATA : Ahead of the assembly election in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday virtually launched the 'Maa' scheme under which her government would provide a meal at a nominal cost of ₹5 to poor people.

Self-help groups will operate the kitchens from 1 pm to 3 pm every day and such kitchens will be set up everywhere in the state gradually, Banerjee said.