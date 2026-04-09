Mamata Banerjee net worth: Three-time Bengal CM has ₹75,700 in cash, no property, no car

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee filed her nomination for Bhabanipur Assembly constituency on Wednesday.

Mamata Banerjee, 71, known for her humble lifestyle, does not own a house, a car, or any significant immovable property despite being in politics for long, as per her election affidavit.

Known as one of poorest chief ministers of the country, Mamata Banerjee has declared ₹15.4 lakh worth total assets. Her annual income was ₹23,21,570 in 2024-25, compared to ₹20,72,740 in 2023–24. Her earnings peaked in 2021–22 at ₹38,14,410.

The affidavit also declares a TDS refund of ₹40,600 in the 2025–26 financial year.

Mamata Banerjee, a former Union Minister, has declared ₹75,700 in cash. The majority of her savings are held in an Indian Bank account with a balance of ₹12,36,209.71. She also maintains a separate account for election-related expenses, which currently holds ₹40,000. Her total bank deposits amount to ₹12,76,209.

View full Image View full Image The West Bengal Chief Minister for three terms has declared that she does not own any agricultural or non-agricultural land, residential property, or private vehicle.

Mamata Banerjee owns 9 grams and 750 milligrams of gold, valued at approximately ₹1,45,000. The total value of her movable assets stands at ₹15,37,509.71.

The West Bengal Chief Minister for three terms has declared that she does not own any agricultural or non-agricultural land, residential property, or private vehicle.

‘Poorest’ CM of the country

During the 2021 polls, among the 31 chief ministers in the country, Mamata Banerjee had lowest net worth of about ₹15 Lakh, according to a report by Election Watchdog, Association for Democratic Reforms or ADR. Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu was the richest CM of India with a net worth of about ₹930 Crore.

In 2016, Mamata Banerjee had a net worth of about ₹30 Lakh

Mamata Banerjee Political Career Banerjee began her political career in the Congress (I) party as a young woman in the 1970s. She founded the Trinamool Congress in 1998 after separating from Congress (I).

In 1984, Mamata Banerjee became one of India's youngest parliamentarians ever defeating veteran Communist politician Somnath Chatterjee.

She was re-elected in the 1991 general elections, from Calcutta South constituency. She retained the Kolkata South seat in the 1996, 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2009 general elections.

Banerjee was appointed the Union Minister of State for Human Resources Development, Youth Affairs and Sports, and Women and Child Development in 1991 by prime minister, P V Narasimha Rao.

In 1999, she joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and became Railways Minister. She returned to the NDA government in September 2003 as a cabinet minister without any portfolio.

Mamata Banerjee became the chief minister for the first time in 2011, after TMC won Bengal polls. She has been the CM since then.

Assembly elections are scheduled in West Bengal in two phases – 23 and 29 April. Results will be announced on 4 May. The election is seen as a bipolar contest between Mamata Banerjee’s TMC and the BJP.

Details of Mamata Banerjee's Wealth Movable Assets: The gross total value of her declared movable assets is Rs. 15,37,509.

Bank Balances: Rs. 12,76,209 held in two accounts at Indian Bank (HM Road Branch). This includes Rs. 12,36,209 in a savings account and Rs. 40,000 in an Election Expenses Account

Cash in hand: Rs. 75,700.

Jewellery: 9 grams and 750 milligrams of jewellery, valued at approximately Rs. 1,45,000.

She does not own any agricultural or non-agricultural land, residential property, or private vehicle.

Other Receivables: A TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) receivable of Rs. 40,600.00 (up to 2025-26)