Latest trends now show West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee now leads by 2,700 votes over BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram seat.

Trinamool Congress supporters are celebrating outside CM Banerjee's residence in Kolkata even as the party continues to lead on over 200 of 292 seats.

#WATCH | A police personnel instructs TMC supporters to stop celebrations in Asansol



EC asks States/UTs to "prohibit victory celebrations urgently", also directs that responsible SHOs/officers must be suspended immediately and criminal& disciplinary actions must be initiated pic.twitter.com/QUuVO3CrzV — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the Election Commission said that it has taken a stern view of reports of the congregation of people to celebrate anticipated victory, and has asked the chief secretaries concerned to file an FIR in each case and suspend the police station in-charge where such gatherings happen.

TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee today said trends available for 284 seats indicate that the people of Bengal have given a befitting reply to the repeated "attacks" on CM Banerjee.

Mocking the BJP, Chatterjee also said he wants to see the faces of those who had raised the slogan 'Is bar 200 par' (This time, over 200 seats for the saffron party).

"People are with Mamata Banerjee and have replied to the derogatory comments and attacks on her and the populace of Bengal," he told reporters here.

"We have always talked about unity and development... and the way the CM had worked for the welfare of people by risking her life amid the pandemic, has reflected in the election results," Chatterjee added.

The ruling TMC looked set to retain power in Bengal with its candidates leading in 202 of the state's 292 seats that went to poll against BJP's 77, as trends were available for 284 seats while publishing the report.

