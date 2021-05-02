Subscribe
Home >Elections >Assembly Elections >Mamata Banerjee now leads by 2,700 votes over Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram

Mamata Banerjee now leads by 2,700 votes over Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
1 min read . 01:44 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • Trinamool Congress supporters are celebrating outside CM Banerjee's residence in Kolkata even as the party continues to lead on over 200 of 292 seats

Latest trends now show West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee now leads by 2,700 votes over BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram seat.

Trinamool Congress supporters are celebrating outside CM Banerjee's residence in Kolkata even as the party continues to lead on over 200 of 292 seats.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission said that it has taken a stern view of reports of the congregation of people to celebrate anticipated victory, and has asked the chief secretaries concerned to file an FIR in each case and suspend the police station in-charge where such gatherings happen.

TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee today said trends available for 284 seats indicate that the people of Bengal have given a befitting reply to the repeated "attacks" on CM Banerjee.

Mocking the BJP, Chatterjee also said he wants to see the faces of those who had raised the slogan 'Is bar 200 par' (This time, over 200 seats for the saffron party).

"People are with Mamata Banerjee and have replied to the derogatory comments and attacks on her and the populace of Bengal," he told reporters here.

"We have always talked about unity and development... and the way the CM had worked for the welfare of people by risking her life amid the pandemic, has reflected in the election results," Chatterjee added.

The ruling TMC looked set to retain power in Bengal with its candidates leading in 202 of the state's 292 seats that went to poll against BJP's 77, as trends were available for 284 seats while publishing the report.

