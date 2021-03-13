'Mamata Banerjee wanted to offer herself as a hostage in exchange for passengers of the hijacked plane in 'Kandahar incident' for the country,' said Yashwant Sinha
India had to release three terrorists, including JeM's dreaded terrorist Masood Azhar to ensure the hostages' release.
Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha who joined the Trinamool Congress today shared the anecdote of how West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wanted to offer herself as a hostage in exchange for passengers of Air India's IC 814 taken as hostages by the militants.
Yashwant Sinha recalled during Kandahar hijack of Air India plane, when TMC was the coalition partner of the Vajpayee government, Banerjee had volunteered at the cabinet meeting to go and meet the hijackers to secure release of hostages "as she is not afraid of her life."