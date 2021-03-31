Kolkata: The second phase of voting will decide the future of 171 candidates in Bengal. Among these candidates, two are undoubtedly the most prominent figures, that is, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari. Bengal is all set to witness the most interesting innings of the great 'Khela' (game) of power when electorates will decide the fate of the two in the second phase of polling on Thursday.

In phase-2, a total of 30 assembly constituencies will vote.

Nandigram is all set to witness the most high-profile contest in the second phase where Banerjee and Adhikari are taking on each other. Adhikari, who had joined BJP in December last year, had pledged that he will quit politics if he does not defeat Mamata by 50,000 votes in Nandigram.

Banerjee is levelling on Nandigram this time by not contesting from her home turf Bhabanipur seat making this election more interesting. The Left Front has fielded Minakshi Mukherjee, the state president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) from Nandigram against Banerjee and Adhikari.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress, Congress-Left alliance and Bharatiya Janata Party in the fray. BJP has done intense campaigning with the goal to topple the incumbent TMC government in the state.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday, which covered 30 seats from Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, Purba and Paschim Medinipur.

The polling for 31 seats in the third phase of the 294-member state Assembly will be held on April 6. The elections for 44 seats will be held in the fourth phase on April 10. Further, in the fifth phase on April 17, 45 seats will go to the polls. The sixth phase is scheduled for April 22 when elections for 43 seats will be done. In the seventh phase on April 26, polling will be held for 36 seats. Finally, the eighth phase is scheduled for April 29 when 35 seats will go for polling. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

