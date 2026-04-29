Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari land in same booth area in Bhabanipur - Here's what unfolded next

As West Bengal began voting in Phase 2 of the Assembly elections across constituencies, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition and once her close aide, Suvendu Adhikari, landed in the same polling booth area in Bhabanipur's Chakraberia. Although their presence in the same setting may have stirred some tension, the two leaders did not have any direct interaction. In true political fashion, they did trade swipes at each other.

Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari briefly arrived at ward number 70 of Chakraberia in Bhabanipur, where the chief minister was seated outside a local party office after receiving complaints of alleged intimidation of local TMC leaders.

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As Mamata Banerjee waited outside the party office, Suvendu Adhikari arrived just there and launched a scathing attack on the chief minister. He claimed that she had realised “not a single vote” was coming her way. Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, accused the saffron party of trying to “rig” the election using central forces, police observers and election officials.

Suvendu Adhikari said, “Banerjee is scared. Her police have been replaced by central forces, which is why she is scared. The EC has deployed CAPFs here, so if she has any problem, she should approach them. Why have 40-50 people come with her?”

He also accused the chief minister of moving around with “50-60 goons” despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 being in force.

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“[Mamata] Banerjee is a candidate. She can certainly visit booths. But why this 'goodagardi' (hooliganism)? I have complained to the Kolkata DEO. No one will be allowed to indulge in intimidation this time,” Suvendu said.

“No one is voting for her. People should be allowed to vote freely. I will win Bhabanipur with a margin of at least 30,000 votes.”

As polling got underway in 142 constituencies in the second and final phase of the assembly elections, Banerjee moved through Chetla, Padmapukur and Chakraberia, visiting booths. “The BJP wants to rig this election. Elections in West Bengal are usually peaceful. Is there goonda raj here?” Mamata Banerjee said.

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"Several observers have come from outside and are acting as per the BJP's directions. They are going to police stations and creating pressure. They are calling for the arrest of all TMC agents. My party's youth president was picked up this morning and later released," she alleged.

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“Atrocities took place across West Bengal last night. We were awake the entire night. Our workers are ready to die, but we will not allow democracy to be murdered.”