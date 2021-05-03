TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today at 7 pm and stake claim to form the government in the state.

"I am just a street fighter. I can boost up people so that we can fight against BJP. One can't do everything alone. I think all together we can fight the battle for 2024. Let's fight COVID first," said Mamata Banerjee.

"I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and not indulge in any violence. We know BJP and Central Forces have tortured us a lot but we have to maintain peace. At present, we have fight COVID19," the TMC Supremo said.

"We're requesting the Centre to please sanction ₹30,000 crores for a universal vaccine for all throughout the country. I came to know that they're sending maximum vaccines and oxygen to 2-3 states," Mamata Banerjee added.

"They (BJP) are posting photographs of old riots, it's their habit. I don't like any violence. Why BJP is doing that? Even after winning with a thumping majority, we didn't do any kind of celebration,"West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said on reports of violence in parts of the state.

"Returning officer of Nandigram said recounting order can lead to his life risk,"claims Mamata Banerjee at press meet.

This is the first time a prime minister did not call: CM Mamata Banerjee on congratulatory message from PM Modi.

The ruling TMC has won 212 of the 292 seats where polling was held in eight phases in March and April, and is leading in one where counting is still in progress. The BJP emerged as the main opposition party with 77 seats under its belt.

It is for the second time in succession that Banerjee powered her party to two thirds majority in the state assembly.

