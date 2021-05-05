Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will be sworn-in as West Bengal chief minister for a third straight term today. The swearing-in Mamata Banerjee as chief minister at Raj Bhavan at around 10.45 am will be a low-key programme given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a government official said, PTI had reported.

"It has been decided to keep the oath-taking ceremony of Mamata Banerjee a very simple one because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Banerjee will be the only leader who will be taking oath tomorrow. The programme will be a very brief one," the official quoted above told PTI.

Invitations for the programme have been sent to her predecessor Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, leader of Opposition of the outgoing House Abdul Mannan and CPI(M) veteran leader Biman Bose.

Mamata Banerjee, who lost from Nandigram despite the astounding Trinamool victory, will have to get elected to the assembly within six months of assuming office.

After eight rounds of polling in the state, the votes were counted and results announced on May 2. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had set a target of winning more than 200 seats out of the 294-member assembly, won 77 seats while the TMC won 213 seats.





