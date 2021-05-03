Incumbent West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take oath for the third time on 5 May said senior Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee.

"Newly-elected MLAs to be sworn-in by pro-tem Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on 6 May," Partha Chatterjee further said.

The chief minister said the oath-taking ceremony will be held on low profile keeping the pandemic in mind. She also informed several party leaders have wished her for the landslide victory.

"Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, Captain Amarinder Singh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda ji, Rajnikanth ji, Omar Abdullah and others called and wished me. The people of Bengal have stopped the destructive force," Mamata said.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the just concluded West Bengal assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. However, elections for two seats in Murshidabad are postponed due to the demise of candidates due to COVID.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party's main challenger, the BJP, bagged 77 seats, while the ISF, which contested with the symbol of the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party, and an Independent, managed one seat each.

The TMC had clinched 211 seats in 2016.





