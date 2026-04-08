Mamata Banerjee vs EC unfolds ahead of West Bengal Elections: An ‘ultimatum’, a ‘lie’ and war of words on X

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Election Commission of India engaged in a war of words on Wednesday after the poll body claimed to have given an “ultimatum” to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party ahead of the assembly polls.

The TMC issued a strong response after the Election Commission wrote on X, “ECI's Straight-talk to Trinamool Congress: This time, the Elections in West Bengal would surely be: Fear-free, Violence-free, Intimidation-free, Inducement-free and without any Raid, Booth Jamming and Source Jamming.”

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Along with the post, the Election Commission posted an image of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

In its response on X, the TMC edited this photo of the Election Commission to replace “Election Commission of India” with “BJP Election Cell.”

TMC fires back The TMC wrote: “We are also speaking straight to the Election Commission in a straightforward manner.”

“This time, the elections must be: Free from Delhi's control, Free from political bias, Free from targeted persecution of anyone, And certainly free from double standards,” Mamata Banerjee's party posted on X while alleging a collusion between the BJP and the poll body.

The statements came after the Election Commission held a meeting with a TMC delegation ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections.

EC telling ‘lies’ TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale took X to deny the Election Commission's claim about its “ultimatum” to the TMC.

He said, "This is a LIE. I was personally present at the meeting. NOTHING like this was said. All that CEC Gyanesh Kumar said to us was “GET LOST”.

“We challenge the ECI to release a transcript of the meeting. Else we will do it,” Saket Gokhale posted on X.

Meanwhile, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in a post on 'X', criticised the Election Commssion for its post and said, “Now there's no need to even say that the Election Commission is working under BJP and taking direct instructions from BJP.”

“This is now out in the open and extremely unfortunate. At the very least, by tweeting in such language, don't publicly tarnish the reputation of such an important institution,” he said.

Earlier in the day, a meeting between a delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) turned tense, with TMC MP Derek O'Brien alleging that the Chief Election Commissioner asked them to leave within five minutes.

According to ANI, he also challenged the Commission to release video or audio of the meeting.

In the letter, the party flagged concerns over the "neutrality, fairness, and transparency" of the electoral process, asserting that recent developments point to a disturbing erosion of institutional impartiality.

It emphasised that the credibility of elections depends fundamentally on the independence of officials entrusted with conducting them.