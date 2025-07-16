Mamata Banerjee warns Election Commission against voter list revision in Bengal – ‘we will oppose it tooth and nail’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on July 16 that her party will oppose the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls 'tooth and nail' if it is carried out in the TMC-ruled state, where assembly elections are scheduled next year. The TMC chief alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has plans to remove names from Bengal’s voter list.

“We will oppose it tooth and nail if the Election Commission calls for an electoral roll revision in Bengal ahead of the assembly polls,” Mamata said, addressing a public gathering while leading a protest march against the labelling of Bengali-speaking people as Bangladeshis in BJP-ruled states.

The TMC chief alleged that the BJP has plans to remove names from Bengal’s electoral rolls."We will fight them inch by inch," she said at the rally.

Opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, have raised questions on the poll panel's ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

The Congress party has dubbed it ‘a rigging attempt’ orchestrated by the Election Commission under instructions from the ruling regime, while the TMC accused the poll panel of trying to implement the contentious NRC, or National Register of Citizens, through ‘backdoors’ to seek documentary evidence of citizenship from some people.

The poll panel has said it intends to replicate the Bihar model of SIR across the country.

Supreme Court Hearing The Supreme Court on July 10 allowed the Election Commission of India to continue with its revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. The top court, however, asked the poll panel to consider using the Aadhaar card, the Election card, and the ration card as valid documents for voter identification.

The top court was hearing a batch of petitions, including one by TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

Moitra has alleged that the Election Commission of India's SIR of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar is intended to deprive the bonafide young electorate from voting during the upcoming elections. The panel's next target would be West Bengal, Moitra alleged.

While Bihar goes to the polls later this year, assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled in 2026. The TMC will fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in the West Bengal assembly elections.

"They (EC) have now introduced it to deprive the bonafide young electorate of Bihar, where elections are slated to be held shortly. Later, they will target Bengal, where elections are due in 2026," Moitra told news agency PTI.

At the Kolkata rally on Wednesday, Mamata alleged that the BJP won in Maharashtra by removing names from electoral rolls and that it is doing the same in Bihar now.

“As many as 22 lakh migrant workers from Bengal working in other parts of country, they have valid identity documents,” claimed Mamata at the rally.

BJP ally TDP seeks explanation on SIR The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Bhartiya Janata Party's second-largest ally in the National Democratic Alliance, has sought clarity from the Election Commission on ‘the scope’ of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls underway in poll-bound Bihar and likely to be replicated nationwide.

The TDP has said that the Election Commission of India's exercise should ideally be conducted “not within six months” of any major election and that it should be made clear that it is ‘not related to citizenship verification’.