Mamata Banerjee wins Nandigram by 1200 votes, defeating BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee today won the closely contested battle of Nandigram as she defeated BJP's Suvendu Adhikary by 1200 votes according to news agency ANI. Earlier at one stage, Mamata Banerjee was trailing her former protege-turned-BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by over 8,000 votes at one stage.

Making the power battle more interesting, Mamata chose Nandigram over her home turf Bhabanipur seat this time to test her fate in the 2021 elections. It was the agitation in Nandigram and Singur against the Left government's land acquisition policies that made Mamata Banerjee the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Further, Mamata's poll campaign this time got a new dimension with a wheelchair after she suffered an injury in March, 2021 while campaigning in Nandigram.

The constituency has seen a direct contest between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year. Mamata is contesting from Nandigram and not from her home turf Bhabanipur seat making this election more interesting.

Not to forget here, Adhikari had pledged that he will quit politics if he does not defeat Mamata by 50,000 votes in Nandigram.

