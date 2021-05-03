Mamata secures third term in Bengal, BJP returns in Assam

Figures for the total 126 seats available till 10 pm showed that the BJP and its allies had won in 46 seats and were leading in 28 seats while the Congress and its allies had won in 22 seats and were ahead in 28 seats. A party or alliance needs 64 seats to form the government in the state. The BJP alone had won 33 seats and was leading in 25 seats. It’s alliance alliance partners, the Asom Gana Parishad had won 8 seats and was ahead in 1 while United Peoples Party Liberal had won 5 seats and was leading in 1.