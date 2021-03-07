Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega rally in Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on Sunday, West Bengal chief minster and opposition party TMC's leader Mamata Banerjee took a jibe at his 'poribarton' comment.

Hitting out at Modi during her rally at Siliguri, Mamata said, "Poribortan (change) will happen in Delhi, not in Bengal. He (PM Modi) said there is no women security in Bengal but look at UP, Bihar and other states. Women are safe in Bengal."

Earlier today, while addressing a rally in Kolkata, Mosi said, "People want 'asol parivartan' while promising that his party BJP will work 24x7 for Bengal's development.

"We will bring "asol parivartan" (real change) where all progress but nobody is appeased, infiltration is stopped," he said to the massive crowd gathered in Brigade Parade.

Meanwhile, Mamata led a 'padayatra' in Siliguri on Sunday to protest against the steep hike in the price of LPG cylinders.

Accompanied by thousands of supporters, Banerjee set off on the protest march from Darjeeling More around 2 pm.

During the protest, Mamata said, "'Khela hobe'! We are ready to play. I am ready to play one-on-one... If they (BJP) want to buy votes, take the money and cast your vote for TMC."

Many were seen holding red-coloured cardboard replicas of LPG cylinders at the 'yatra', which was led by the TMC supremo, and joined by her ministerial colleague Chandrima Bhattacharya, and party MPs Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan.

Claiming that LPG cylinders would soon be beyond the reach of common man, the CM had said on Saturday that massive demonstrations should be held to "make our voices heard".

Bhattacharya said that the rally has been organised ahead of International Women's Day, and scores of women on Sunday have extended their support to the rally.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via