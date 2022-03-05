Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The people of Manipur will seal the fate of 92 candidates including two women as the state goes for polls for the second and the last phase of Assembly elections today. 22 contituencies namely Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), and Nungba (ST) will be going for polls tomorrow.

Keeping in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all arrangements to hold the voting in 1247 polling stations has been completed, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said on Friday.

Keeping in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all arrangements to hold the voting in 1247 polling stations has been completed, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said on Friday.

A total of about 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase. The term of the current Manipur government began on March 20, 2017, and is slated to end on March 19, 2022.

Manipur has a total of sixty assembly constituencies of which 38 assembly constituencies went for polls in the first phase of voting held on February 28.

With the conclusion of the first phase of Manipur Assembly elections on February 28, the state recorded an average voter turnout of 78.30 per cent, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Notably, this time the BJP decided to go solo and is contesting all 60 seats alone.

On the other hand, Congress has formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA). The coalition partners in MPSA include Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and Janata Dal (Secular).