Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Manish Sisodia vs Tarwinder Singh Marwa vs Farhad Suri: AAP takes lead in Jangpura

Manish Sisodia vs Tarwinder Singh Marwa vs Farhad Suri: AAP takes lead in Jangpura

Livemint

In early election trends, AAP's Manish Sisodia leads with over 2,345 votes in Jangpura, facing competition from BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress' Farhad Suri. AAP has maintained this constituency since 2013.

Manish Sisodia vs Tarwinder Singh Marwa vs Farhad Suri: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia at the party's chief Arvind Kejriwal's residence

Aam Aadmi Party MLA candidate and Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has gained a significant lead in his Jangpura assembly constituency, according to the Election Commission of India's early trends.

The AAP was counting on Sisodia to save their bastion this time.

According to ECI trends, two rounds of counting are over in Jangpura, following which Manish Sisodia has gained a significant lead of over 2,345 votes against his BJP rival Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Who is contesting against Manish Sisodia?

The former deputy CM, former education and finance minister Manish Sisodia is facing tough contest from BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress' Farhad Suri. The seat has been a strong hold for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the past three Assembly polls.

The Jungpura Assembly seat has been with the AAP since 2013 and for the past two Assembly elections – 2015 and 2020, AAP's Praveen Kumar has been representing the constituency. In 2020, AAP's Praveen Kumar won the Jungpura Assembly seat with 45,133 vote and in 2015, he won by 43,927 votes.

Jungpura is situated in South East district, and this time, former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is contesting the seat, who is being challenged by Bharatiya Janata Party's Sardar Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress's Farhad Suri.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.