In early election trends, AAP's Manish Sisodia leads with over 2,345 votes in Jangpura, facing competition from BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress' Farhad Suri. AAP has maintained this constituency since 2013.

The AAP was counting on Sisodia to save their bastion this time.

According to ECI trends, two rounds of counting are over in Jangpura, following which Manish Sisodia has gained a significant lead of over 2,345 votes against his BJP rival Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Who is contesting against Manish Sisodia? The former deputy CM, former education and finance minister Manish Sisodia is facing tough contest from BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress' Farhad Suri. The seat has been a strong hold for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the past three Assembly polls.

The Jungpura Assembly seat has been with the AAP since 2013 and for the past two Assembly elections – 2015 and 2020, AAP's Praveen Kumar has been representing the constituency. In 2020, AAP's Praveen Kumar won the Jungpura Assembly seat with 45,133 vote and in 2015, he won by 43,927 votes.