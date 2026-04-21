Mass SIR deletions cloud West Bengal’s Matua belt ahead of polls: Will they back BJP this time? - a ground report

Nadia, Gaighata: On a windy April afternoon, Gopal Sarkar is sitting at one of the tea shops along National Highway 12 in Haringhata assembly seat of Nadia district, 65 kilometres north of Kolkata. Between sips of tea, Ghosh seems confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is coming to power in West Bengal in the upcoming elections.

“Suvendu Adhikari (the BJP leader) will be the chief minister this time. Everyone wants change,” Sarkar tells this at the tea shop on the way to Thakur Nagar, considered the 'Mecca of Matuas' in Gaighata Assembly constituency, in North 24 Paraganas.

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When asked why TMC would lose, Sarkar replies promptly, ‘Mamata Banerjee has been indulging in Muslim appeasement only.’ Sarkar and two others, who were sitting next to him in the tiny shop, are from the Matua community.

Who are Matuas? The Matua community is a prominent Bengali Hindu Scheduled Caste group (primarily Namasudras) with significant religious and political influence in West Bengal.

Matuas are similar to Hindu Dalit communities but, unlike them, are considered a separate religious sect. Centred in North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts, the Matuas constitute a crucial voting bloc (approx. 3.8 per cent of the state population) and are influential in 30–40 assembly seats.

Nadia is considered one of the West Bengal districts with considerable BJP support. Of its 17 seats, the BJP won 9, including Haringhata, in the 2021 assembly polls. Eight went to the Trinamool Congress. However, later, the TMC wrested two of the seats, Ranaghat Dakshin and Kaliganj, in bypolls.

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Ashim Kumar Sarkar, a BJP leader, is the MLA from Haringhata. Kumar faces TMC's Rajib Biswas from the seat going to polls in the first phase on 23 April.

Mass deletions in SIR In Nadia, where Matua influence stretches across Ranaghat, Krishnaganj and parts of Chakdaha, nearly 78 per cent of those placed under adjudication were struck off - the highest rate in the state.

Overall, 91 lakh names have been deleted from West Bengal's voter list since the SIR began. The state's voters have shrunk almost 12%, from 7.66 crore electors in October 2025 to 6.75 crore now. West Bengal had 7.34 crore eligible voters in the 2021 assembly elections.

Deletion of lakhs of names from the Matua community in Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts has set off the first signs of political drift in the refugee Hindu belt that has been at the heart of the BJP's expansion in Bengal since 2019.

North 24 Parganas, which has the largest concentration of the Matua community, lost more than 12.3 lakh names from the voter list during the revision, news agency PTI reported.

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‘Political drift in the refugee Hindu belt’ Deletion of lakhs of names from the Matua community in Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts has set off the first signs of political drift in the refugee Hindu belt that has been at the heart of the BJP's expansion in Bengal since 2019.

While people like Gopal Sarkar seem to have decided where to vote, there are some who are angry over the exclusion from the voting list, and the failure of tribunals to offer any recourse so far.

“We have been supporting the BJP. But now our names have been removed. Who knows what happens next?” says Abhinav Mandol in the Gaighata assembly seat in North 24 Parganas district, represented by Subrata Thakur of the BJP.

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The TMC won 29 of 33 assembly constituencies of the North 24 Parganas seat in 2021. The BJP won four seats, including Gaighata. The victory margin in Gaighata was about 10,000 votes.

The ‘Shree Dham Thakurnagar’, the central pilgrimage spot for the Matua community, is situated in Thakur Nagar in Gaighata. The site is associated with Harichand Thakur and his son Guruchand Thakur. Harichand Thakur founded the Matua movement in present-day Bangladesh in the 19th century, which advocates for equality, devotion, and the upliftment of backward communities.

Subrata Thakur, the local BJP MLA, is from the same family. His brother, senior BJP leader Shantanu Thakur, has been a Member of the Lok Sabha for Bangaon in North 24 Parganas since 2019 and is the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

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'CAA defining political issue' For years, the BJP's equation with West Bengal's Matua refugees was built on a single promise: back the party, and the long uncertainty over their citizenship would be resolved.

The BJP's promise of the Citizenship Amendment Act drew large sections of the community toward it in 2019. But delays, ambiguities, and implementation anxieties later produced frustration and political restlessness

According to Anand Teltumbde, a scholar and civil rights activist, the Namasudra-Matua community, as Matuas are called, shaped by successive post-Partition migrations, exerts significant electoral influence across parts of southern Bengal, especially the North 24 Parganas, Nadia, and the adjoining districts.

Its defining political issue, Teltumbde writes, has been citizenship. The CAA promise drew large sections of the community toward it in 2019, but delays, ambiguities, and anxieties about implementation later produced frustration and political restlessness, he wrote in the Telegraph recently.

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And the final post-SIR electoral rolls have turned that promise into the saffron party's biggest vulnerability, according to news agency PTI.

Also Read | West Bengal Elections: 7 key candidates to watch in first phase of voting

Some reports suggest that Matua and refugee-dominated seats accounted for more than half of the 77 seats in the 2021 polls.

Bongaon MP and Union minister Shantanu Thakur, in an interview with LiveMint at his house in Thakur Nagar, said the community would definitely vote for the BJP.

"The community's main demand was CAA. And our government at the centre have done it. People know that they will get citizenship as promised and nobody will be pushed to Bangladesh," Thakur told LiveMint on 16 April.

TMC, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has sought to turn that anger into a political counterattack, arguing that even Hindu refugees who voted for the BJP are no longer safe from name deletion. Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata's nephew and senior TMC leader, even said at a press conference that 63 per cent of names deleted in SIR were Hindus.

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Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur, who heads the TMC-backed faction of the Matua Mahasangha, is Shantanu Thakur's aunt. “Matuas voted for the BJP, believing it would give them citizenship. Now, even their voting rights are being snatched away. People are terrified that after their names vanish from the rolls, tomorrow they may be branded foreigners,” she told news agency PTI.

For years, the BJP told Bengal's refugee Hindus that citizenship was only a vote away. After the final SIR rolls, many in the Matua heartland are asking, if their names on the voter list are no longer secure. As poll day nears, the question remains: Who will Matuas support this time?

People are terrified that after their names vanish from the rolls, tomorrow they may be branded foreigners.

“It will be difficult to ascertain who Matuas will support in this election. I think the BJP will be able to convince the community that the voter deletion issue will be resolved and citizenship will be granted," Snigdhendu Bhattacharya, a senior journalist and author of ‘Mission Bengal: A Saffron Experiment’ told LiveMint.

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The BJP, Bhattacharya says, may even depict SIR deletion as a temporary issue for Hindus, since they will get citizenship sooner or later. "For Muslims, maybe the BJP projects SIR as a permanent issue leading up to questions on their citizenship. Time will only tell us,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Key Takeaways The Matua community, previously a stronghold for BJP, is facing significant voter deletions, raising concerns over political loyalty.

The BJP's promise of citizenship through the CAA has become a double-edged sword amid voter list controversies.

Political dynamics in West Bengal are shifting as electoral uncertainties challenge the BJP's previous support in the region.