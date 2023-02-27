Meghalaya is all set to decide its political fate in the Assembly polls today i.e. on 26 February. Polling will be held at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies in the state. The voting will begin at 7 am and continue till 4 pm.

Of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region. The state will vote in 59 of the 60 assembly seats where more than 21.6 lakh voters will seal the fate of 369 candidates. Polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency has been postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate HDR Lyngdoh who died of cardiac arrest on 20 February.

The NPP, which has been leading the ruling alliance for the last five years, is fighting alone against former ally BJP, opposition TMC, and other regional parties such as the United Democratic Party and People's Democratic Front. The Congress and the BJP are contesting in 59 seats, while the NPP has put up nominees in 56 constituencies, the TMC in 57 and the UDP in 46.

Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said preparations for conducting a free, fair and peaceful election have been completed.

As many as 640 polling booths have been categorised as 'vulnerable' and 323 as 'critical'. Thirty-six of the 369 candidates are women. The highest of 10 women nominees have been put up by the Congress.

The Voice of the People's Party, contesting in 18 assembly constituencies in the Khasi Jaintia Hills region, has attracted large crowds in its rallies and hopes to win several seats.

"Over 19,000 polling personnel and 119 companies of CAPFs have been deployed in polling stations. They have been backed by state police personnel to maintain law and order," the CEO said. The international border with Bangladesh has also been sealed.

Key players in Meghalaya Assembly election:

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is contesting from South Tura constituency. BJP fielded Bernard N Marak against the NPP chief. In Dadenggre, Congress candidate Chesterfield Sangma is contesting against NPP's James Sangma.

Former CM Mukul Sangma is contesting from two seats Tikrikilla and Songsak on Trinamool's ticket.

UDP leader Metbah Lyngdoh is contesting from Mairang. Further, NPP pitted Prestone Tynsong from Pynursla. UDP candidate Titosstar Well Chyne is contesting from Sohra.

TMC fielded Charles Pyngrope from Nongthymmai. BJP fielded Sanbor Shullai in South Shillong and Ernest Mawrie in West Shillong. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh is NPP's candidate from East Shillong.

In Pynthorumkhrah, BJP fielded Alexander Laloo Hek. UDP leader Lahkmen Rymbui is contesting from Amlarem. In Sutnga Saipung, Congress fielded Vincent H Pala. UDP candidate Kyrmen Shylla is contesting from Khliehriat The LoP's brother and his brother's wife are also in the fray.

The northeastern state saw high-pitched electioneering, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other politicians addressing rallies.

(With inputs from agencies)