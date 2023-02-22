Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be addressing his maiden election rally in poll-bound Meghalaya on Wednesday.

The rally for the former Congress president will take place in Shillong at Malki Ground. After the Bharat Jodo Yatra, this will be Rahul Gandhi's first public appearance.

Notably, the Wayanad MP did not participate in the party's campaign in Tripura, where voting took place on February 16.

With the exception of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who only addressed an election rally in Nagaland on Tuesday, the top Congress leadership has been absent from the campaign scene in the three northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, which are all headed for elections.

However, Kharge was also absent from the Tripura campaign.

Addressing a gathering in Nagaland's Chumoukedima, Congress president Kharge on Tuesday launched a series of attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the party and its allies looted the state.

"For the last 20 years, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP looted Nagaland. It's high time that the people get justice and a govt that works for the people," Kharge said. "The BJP's politics is aimed at destroying the indigenous and unique culture of the Nagas. The people of Nagaland must stand against this attack on the culture of Nagaland and the politics of polarization and hatred," Kharge said.

The 10th Meghalaya Assembly's term is set to expire on March 15, 2023. In February of 2018, the previous elections for the assembly were held. Conrad Sangma was elected chief minister following the election, and the state government was formed by a coalition led by the National People's Party.

Polling will be held in both the states of Meghalaya and Nagaland on February 27 while the counting is scheduled on March 2.