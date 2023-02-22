Meghalaya polls: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Shillong today

"For the last 20 years, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP looted Nagaland. It's high time that the people get justice and a govt that works for the people," Kharge said. "The BJP's politics is aimed at destroying the indigenous and unique culture of the Nagas. The people of Nagaland must stand against this attack on the culture of Nagaland and the politics of polarization and hatred," Kharge said.