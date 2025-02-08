Milkipur bypolls: The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chandabhanu Paswan secured a record-breaking victory in the Milkipur constituency in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The BJP candidate made a record by winning with the highest margin in Milkipur constituent assembly.

He defeated Samajwadi Party leader Ajit Prasad with a margin of 61710, according to Election Commission of India's data. With this victory, he will shatter Samajwadi Party leader Awadhesh Prasad's record of winning Milkipur bypolls with a massive margin of 34,237 votes in 2012, according to a Times of India report.

Earlier in the day, Chandrabhanu Paswan expressed his gratitude over the bypolls election results and gave credit to Yogi Adityanath's government in the state and Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

“Due to the people-friendly policies of Yogi Adityanath government in the state and Narendra Modi government at the Centre, voters in Milkipur reposed faith in me and my party. I am very grateful for that,” he told ANI.

Milkipur bypolls The Milkipur bypolls are being held after Samajwadi Pary's member of parliament Awadhesh Prasad gave up the eat after winning the Lok Sabha election from Faizabad held in 2024.

Milkipur constituency recorded a voter turnout of 57.13 per cent in the election held on February 5. Tight security has been put in place in the constituency on the counting day.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Election Results LIVE: AAP chief loses to Parvesh Verma

“The security is complete, and the paramilitary forces were deployed 24/7,” Ayodhya DM Chandra Vijay Singh told ANI.

Akhilesh Yadav alleges fake voting in Milkipur bypolls Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP of using malpractices to gain an edge in the elections. The former chief minister said that the BJP workers are involved in fake voting in Milkipur bypolls.

“About the Milkipur byelection, I invited all to see how democracy is going in a BJP-ruled state. BJP has called their party workers from all the adjacent districts like Ambedkar Nagar, Sultanpur and Amethi for fake voting. It's in the public domain how presiding officers were receiving inputs about their targets. It was a well-planned election,” he said.