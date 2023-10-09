Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Mizoram polls: Voting for 40 assembly seats to be held on 7 November. Check details here

Livemint

Assembly Elections in Mizoram on 7 November, counting on 3 December

Voting for all the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will take place on November 7, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on 9 October. The counting of the votes will be held on 3 December. Speaking of the schedule of Mizoram, the election commission said that the date of Issue of the Gazette notification is 13 October while the last date to making nominations is 20 October.

Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 01:28 PM IST
