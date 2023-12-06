Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma met with Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday to formally assert his claim to form the government. The ZPM secured a significant victory in the assembly polls on Monday, winning 27 out of the total 40 seats.

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma met with Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday to formally assert his claim to establish the government. Following Monday's assembly polls, ZPM secured a significant victory by winning 27 out of the total 40 seats. On his meeting with the state Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Mizoram CM elect Lalduhoma told ANI, “We spoke about the formation of a new government. He appointed me as the CM and asked me to form the govt, which will be done on Friday. The next week we will hold the first session." Meanwhile, speaking with ANI, Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati said that the Ministry of Defence suggested three names, one of whom to be appointed as ADC to the Governor. “Out of three names, one is a woman officer, Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi. We appointed her as ADC (Aide-De-Camp). PM has taken the initiative to see that the Women's Reservation Bill is passed in the Parliament. So, when a woman officer is available to be an ADC, I thought we could give preference to her. Manisha Padhi is the first defence personnel to be appointed as ADC to Governor in the country," he added. Also Read: Mizoram Elections Result 2023: ZPM bags majority seats; BJP's 'lotus' wilts in Mizoram, wins 2 seats Earlier, Lalduhoma said that he had a telephone discussion with the Home Minister yesterday (Tuesday). “I will go to Delhi and discuss it (the subject of Manipur) with him. He conveyed his full cooperation and said he had full confidence in the new government," he told ANI.

On Tuesday, Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer Madhup Vyas, accompanied by election officials, visited the governor to present the gazette containing the names of the 40 newly elected candidates in the assembly elections.

Also Read: Mizoram Election Result 2023: ZPM chief Lalduhoma set to become CM? Who is he

Meanwhile, in the state assembly polls on Monday, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) secured a decisive victory, unseating the reigning Mizo National Front (MNF) with a substantial lead, securing 27 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress lagged significantly behind, securing two and one seat, respectively.

Also Read: Mizoram Election Results 2023 Highlights: Lalduhoma, the man who guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be CM

The 40-member assembly polls, conducted on November 7, witnessed a robust voter turnout, with over 82 per cent of the 8.57 lakh eligible voters exercising their right to vote.

Having stepped down from his role as an IPS officer in 1984, Lalduhoma joined the Congress party, contesting and winning the Lok Sabha elections unopposed later that year.

Also Read: Aizawl, Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: ZPM wins all Aizawl constituencies

Throughout his political career, Lalduhoma has been affiliated with multiple political parties, including the Mizo National Front (MNF), and has also founded his political entities such as the Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP).

What has ZPM chief Lalduhoma promised in Mizoram?

Lalduhoma said that after forming the government, his party will make a resource mobilisation team for financial reforms. “Mizoram is facing financial crises... That is what we are going to inherit from the outgoing government...We are going to fulfil our commitment... Financial reform is necessary, and for that, we are going to make a resource mobilisation team," Lalduhoma was quoted by PTI as saying.

Previously, Lalduhoma emphasized that should his party assume power in the November 7 assembly elections in Mizoram, farmers would be accorded the highest priority. He additionally committed to the construction of three new hydroelectric dams, aiming to generate approximately 300 MW of power, and assured that there would be no increase in power tariffs for the ensuing five years.

Addressing a Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) block conference in Khawrihnim village, Mamit district, Lalduhoma emphasized that approximately 60 percent of the state's population relies on agriculture and related activities. He pledged that the ZPM would prioritize the advancement and growth of the farming community, with a focus on modernizing agriculture.

Lalduhoma outlined plans for increased terrace farming on hills with gentle slopes and detailed a comprehensive strategy for the development of the cattle-rearing sector. He further expressed the ZPM's commitment to decentralization of power, proposing the establishment of committees at various levels, involving NGOs, churches, and other organizations, to oversee and facilitate development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.