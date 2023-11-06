Mizoram Assembly polls voting on 7 Nov: Here's the list of parties, candidates, other details
Mizoram Assembly polls 2023: Residents of Mizoram will cast votes for 40 assembly seats on Tuesday (7 November). As many as 174 candidates are in the fray in the northeastern state. The key political parties are- the Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), and the Congress. CM Zoramthanga's MNF is a part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the NDA at the Centre. The state will witness a triangular contest among MNF, ZPM, and the Congress.