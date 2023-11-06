Mizoram Assembly polls 2023: Residents of Mizoram will cast votes for 40 assembly seats on Tuesday (7 November). As many as 174 candidates are in the fray in the northeastern state. The key political parties are- the Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), and the Congress. CM Zoramthanga's MNF is a part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the NDA at the Centre. The state will witness a triangular contest among MNF, ZPM, and the Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the Chief Electoral Officer's office, Mizoram, 8,52,088 voters including 4,13,064 male and 4,39,028 female voters will exercise their franchise in 1276 polling stations on Tuesday.

Mizoram has 50,611 electors in the age group 18-19 who will be voting for the first time. There are 8490 senior citizens above the age of 80 in the state.

The election commission has identified 30 polling stations in the state as critical polling stations.

The counting of the votes of the Mizoram polls will be done on 3 December.

In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, the Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8% to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. The Congress secured five seats and the BJP won one seat five years ago. MNF, ZPM, and Congress are contesting in all 40 seats in the Christian-majority state while BJP has put up 21 candidates.

Mizoram Assembly constituencies and candidates list: MNF candidates list Serlui Lalrinsanga Ralte

Kolasib K. Lairinliana

Dampa Lalrintluanga Sailo

Turial K. Laldawngliana

Mamit Er. H. Lalzirliana

Tuivawl Lalchhandama Raite

Hachhek Robert Romawia Royte

Tawi Lalrinenga Sailo

Chalfilh K. Lalhmangaiha

Aizawl North-I R. Lalzirliana

Aizawl North-II Vanlalsawma

Aizawl North-III C. Lalmuanpuia

Aizawl East-I Zoramthanga

Aizawl East-II B. Lalawmpuii

Aizawl West-I Zothantluanga

Aizawl West-II Lalruatkima

Aizawl West-III Er. K. Lalsawmvela

Aizawl South-1 K. Vanlalvena

Aizawl South-II Denghmingthanga

Aizawl South-III Dr. F. Lalnunmawia

Lengteng Dr. L. Thangmawia

Tuichang Tawnluia

Champhai North Dr ZR Thiamsanaa

Champhai South TJ Lalnuntluanga

East Tuipui Ramthanmawia

Serchhip J. Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng

Tuikum Er. Lairinawma

Hrangturzo Lalremruata Chhangte

South Tuipui Dr. R. Lalthangliana

Lunglei North Dr. Vanlaltanpuia

Lunglei East Lawmawma Tochhawng

Lunglei West C. Lalrinsanga

Lunglei South Dr. K. Pachhunga

Thorang Er. R. Rohmingliana

West Tuipui Prova Chakma

Tuichawng Rasik Mohan Chakma

Lawngtlai East H. Biakzaua

Lawngtlai West V. Zirsanga

Siaha HC Lalmalsawma Zasai

Palak KT Rokhaw

Congress candidates list HACHHEK-ST – LALRINDIKA RALTE

DAMPA-ST – LALHMINGTHANGA SAILO

MAMIT ST – K LALTHANZAMA

TUIRIAL-ST – Dr HENRY ZODINLIANA PACHUAU

KOLASIB-ST – S LALRINAWMA

SERLUI-ST – LALHMACHHUANA

TUIVAWL-ST – RL PIANMAWIA

CHALFILH-ST – VANNEIHTHANGA

TAWI-ST – LALRINGLIANA KHIANGTE

AIZAWL NORTH- I –ST – LALNUNMAWIA CHUAUNGO

AIZAWL NORTH-II – ST – R LALRINMAWIA

AIZAWL NORTH-III- ST – LAL THANZARA

AIZAWL EAST-I – LALSANGLURA RALTE

AIZAWL EAST-II –ST – PC LALHMINGTHANGA

AIZAWL WEST-I- ST – R LALBIAKTHANGA

AIZAWL WEST-II-ST – Dr NGURDINGLIANA

AIZAWL WEST- III –ST – LALSAWTA

AIZAWL SOUTH-I-ST – VANLALAWMPUII CHAWNGTHU

AIZAWL SOUTH-II – ST – Dr LALMALSAWMA NGHAKA

AIZAWL SOUTH-III-ST – ROSIAMNGHETA

LENGTENG-ST – LALHMINGTHANGA PACHUAU

TUICHANG-ST – C LALHRIATPUIA

CHAMPHAI NORTH-ST – K LALNUNMAWIA

CHAMPHAI SOUTH-ST – Dr LALLIANCHHUNGA

EAST TUIPUI-ST – C LALNUNTHANGA

SERCHHIP-ST – R VANLALTLUANGA

TUIKUM-ST – TT ZOTHANSANGA

HRANGTURZO-ST – F LALROENGA

SOUTH TUIPUI-ST – C LALDINTLUANGA

LUNGLEI NORTH-ST – ERIC R ZOMUANPUIA

LUNGLEI EAST-ST – JOSEPH LALHIMPUIA

LUNGLEI WEST – PC LALTHANLIANA

THORANG-ST – ZODINTLUANGA RALTE

WEST TUIPUI-ST – NIHAR KANTI CHAKMA

TUICHAWNG-ST – HARA PRASAD CHAKMA

LAWNGTLAI WEST-ST – C NGUNLIANCHUNGA

LAWNGTLAI EAST-ST – H ZOTHANGLIANA

SAIHA-ST – N CHAKHAI

PALAK-ST – LP JUNIOR

LUNGLEI SOUTH-ST — MEIRIAM L HRANGCHAL

BJP Candidates list BJP has frayed 21 candidates for the Mizoram Assembly polls. Two former Mizo National Front (MNF) leaders, Lalrinliana Sailo and Durjya Dhan Chakma, who joined the BJP recently, have found a place in the lists.

Here's the list

Hachhek (ST) Malsawmtluanga

Dampa (ST) Vanlalhmuaka

Mamit (ST) Lalrinliana Sailo

Serlui (ST) Robinson Malsawmtluanga Hmar

Champhai North (ST) P. S. Zatluanga

Hrangturzo (ST) Lalmalsawma

Lunglei West (ST) R. Lalbiaktluangi

Thorang (ST) Shanti Bikash Chakma

West Tuipui (ST) T. Lalengthanga

Tuichawng (ST) Durjya Dhan Chakma

Saiha (ST) K. Beichhua

Palak (ST) K. Hrahmo

Tuirial (ST) F. Vanhmingthanga

Kolasib (ST) R. Lalthangliana

Tuivawl (ST) Judy Zohmingliani

Chalfilh (ST) Dr. Zonuntluanga

Aizawl North-III (ST) Chawnghmingthanga

Aizawl South-I (ST) F Lalremsangi

Lengteng (ST) B Suanzalang

Serchhip (ST) K. Vanlalruati

Lunglei South (ST) T. Biaksailova

