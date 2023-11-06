Mizoram Assembly polls 2023: Residents of Mizoram will cast votes for 40 assembly seats on Tuesday (7 November). As many as 174 candidates are in the fray in the northeastern state. The key political parties are- the Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), and the Congress. CM Zoramthanga's MNF is a part of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the NDA at the Centre. The state will witness a triangular contest among MNF, ZPM, and the Congress.
According to the Chief Electoral Officer's office, Mizoram, 8,52,088 voters including 4,13,064 male and 4,39,028 female voters will exercise their franchise in 1276 polling stations on Tuesday.
Mizoram has 50,611 electors in the age group 18-19 who will be voting for the first time. There are 8490 senior citizens above the age of 80 in the state.
The election commission has identified 30 polling stations in the state as critical polling stations.
The counting of the votes of the Mizoram polls will be done on 3 December.
In a 40-member Mizoram assembly, the Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8% to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. The Congress secured five seats and the BJP won one seat five years ago. MNF, ZPM, and Congress are contesting in all 40 seats in the Christian-majority state while BJP has put up 21 candidates.
Mizoram Assembly constituencies and candidates list:
MNF candidates list
Serlui Lalrinsanga Ralte
Dampa Lalrintluanga Sailo
Tuivawl Lalchhandama Raite
Hachhek Robert Romawia Royte
Aizawl North-I R. Lalzirliana
Aizawl North-II Vanlalsawma
Aizawl North-III C. Lalmuanpuia
Aizawl East-I Zoramthanga
Aizawl East-II B. Lalawmpuii
Aizawl West-I Zothantluanga
Aizawl West-II Lalruatkima
Aizawl West-III Er. K. Lalsawmvela
Aizawl South-1 K. Vanlalvena
Aizawl South-II Denghmingthanga
Aizawl South-III Dr. F. Lalnunmawia
Lengteng Dr. L. Thangmawia
Champhai North Dr ZR Thiamsanaa
Champhai South TJ Lalnuntluanga
Serchhip J. Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng
Hrangturzo Lalremruata Chhangte
South Tuipui Dr. R. Lalthangliana
Lunglei North Dr. Vanlaltanpuia
Lunglei East Lawmawma Tochhawng
Lunglei West C. Lalrinsanga
Lunglei South Dr. K. Pachhunga
Thorang Er. R. Rohmingliana
Tuichawng Rasik Mohan Chakma
Lawngtlai East H. Biakzaua
Lawngtlai West V. Zirsanga
Siaha HC Lalmalsawma Zasai
Congress candidates list
HACHHEK-ST – LALRINDIKA RALTE
DAMPA-ST – LALHMINGTHANGA SAILO
TUIRIAL-ST – Dr HENRY ZODINLIANA PACHUAU
KOLASIB-ST – S LALRINAWMA
SERLUI-ST – LALHMACHHUANA
TUIVAWL-ST – RL PIANMAWIA
CHALFILH-ST – VANNEIHTHANGA
TAWI-ST – LALRINGLIANA KHIANGTE
AIZAWL NORTH- I –ST – LALNUNMAWIA CHUAUNGO
AIZAWL NORTH-II – ST – R LALRINMAWIA
AIZAWL NORTH-III- ST – LAL THANZARA
AIZAWL EAST-I – LALSANGLURA RALTE
AIZAWL EAST-II –ST – PC LALHMINGTHANGA
AIZAWL WEST-I- ST – R LALBIAKTHANGA
AIZAWL WEST-II-ST – Dr NGURDINGLIANA
AIZAWL WEST- III –ST – LALSAWTA
AIZAWL SOUTH-I-ST – VANLALAWMPUII CHAWNGTHU
AIZAWL SOUTH-II – ST – Dr LALMALSAWMA NGHAKA
AIZAWL SOUTH-III-ST – ROSIAMNGHETA
LENGTENG-ST – LALHMINGTHANGA PACHUAU
TUICHANG-ST – C LALHRIATPUIA
CHAMPHAI NORTH-ST – K LALNUNMAWIA
CHAMPHAI SOUTH-ST – Dr LALLIANCHHUNGA
EAST TUIPUI-ST – C LALNUNTHANGA
SERCHHIP-ST – R VANLALTLUANGA
TUIKUM-ST – TT ZOTHANSANGA
HRANGTURZO-ST – F LALROENGA
SOUTH TUIPUI-ST – C LALDINTLUANGA
LUNGLEI NORTH-ST – ERIC R ZOMUANPUIA
LUNGLEI EAST-ST – JOSEPH LALHIMPUIA
LUNGLEI WEST – PC LALTHANLIANA
THORANG-ST – ZODINTLUANGA RALTE
WEST TUIPUI-ST – NIHAR KANTI CHAKMA
TUICHAWNG-ST – HARA PRASAD CHAKMA
LAWNGTLAI WEST-ST – C NGUNLIANCHUNGA
LAWNGTLAI EAST-ST – H ZOTHANGLIANA
LUNGLEI SOUTH-ST — MEIRIAM L HRANGCHAL
BJP Candidates list
BJP has frayed 21 candidates for the Mizoram Assembly polls. Two former Mizo National Front (MNF) leaders, Lalrinliana Sailo and Durjya Dhan Chakma, who joined the BJP recently, have found a place in the lists.
Hachhek (ST) Malsawmtluanga
Mamit (ST) Lalrinliana Sailo
Serlui (ST) Robinson Malsawmtluanga Hmar
Champhai North (ST) P. S. Zatluanga
Hrangturzo (ST) Lalmalsawma
Lunglei West (ST) R. Lalbiaktluangi
Thorang (ST) Shanti Bikash Chakma
West Tuipui (ST) T. Lalengthanga
Tuichawng (ST) Durjya Dhan Chakma
Tuirial (ST) F. Vanhmingthanga
Kolasib (ST) R. Lalthangliana
Tuivawl (ST) Judy Zohmingliani
Chalfilh (ST) Dr. Zonuntluanga
Aizawl North-III (ST) Chawnghmingthanga
Aizawl South-I (ST) F Lalremsangi
Lengteng (ST) B Suanzalang
Serchhip (ST) K. Vanlalruati
Lunglei South (ST) T. Biaksailova
