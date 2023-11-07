Mizoram Election 2023 records over 77% voter turnout
Mizoram Election 2023: The maximum voter turnout of 84.49 per cent was recorded in the Serchhip district, as per the data on the Voter Turnout app. Among the assembly constituencies, Tuikum-27 recorded the highest voter turnout with 87.32 per cent. Check moren details here:
The Mizoram Election 2023 saw over 77.73 per cent voter turnout as of 8 pm on Tuesday as the 40 assembly seats went to polls on November 7. The final voter turnout is yet to be released by the Election Commission of India.
