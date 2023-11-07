Mizoram Election 2023 records over 77% voter turnout

Mizoram Election 2023: The maximum voter turnout of 84.49 per cent was recorded in the Serchhip district, as per the data on the Voter Turnout app. Among the assembly constituencies, Tuikum-27 recorded the highest voter turnout with 87.32 per cent. Check moren details here:

The Mizoram Election 2023 saw over 77.73 per cent voter turnout as of 8 pm on Tuesday as the 40 assembly seats went to polls on November 7. The final voter turnout is yet to be released by the Election Commission of India.

The voting for the Mizoram elections started at 7 am and continued till 4 pm. Over 8 lakh (8,50,288) people were eligible to cast vote across 1,276, polling station in the north-eastern state.

The maximum voter turnout of 84.49 per cent was recorded in the Serchhip district, as per the data on the Voter Turnout app. This was followed by 84.23 per cent voter turnout in the Mamit district and 84.16 per cent in the Hnahthial district.

Among the assembly constituencies, Tuikum-27 recorded the highest voter turnout with 87.32 per cent.

A look at previous trend: As of 8 pm on Tuesday, the voter turnout in the 2023 Mizoram elections is the lowest since 2003 poll.

In the 2018 Mizoram Election, the total voter turnout was 80.03 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) data. As many as 78.92 per cent of the total male electors and 81.09 of the total female electors had voted in the 2018 election.

In the 2013 elections, the total voter turnout was 80.82 per cent. In 2008, it was 80.02 per cent. In 2003, it was 78.65 per cent.

All about 2023 Mizoram Election Poll pundits said this year's polls is a straight fight between the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). "It is a neck and neck fight between MNF and ZPM. While ZPM will do better in urban areas, MNF will win more seats in rural areas because of its strong bases there," Prof J. Doungel, who teaches political science in Mizoram University, was quoted by PTI as saying.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress fielded candidates in all 40 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP is contesting 23 constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated candidates in four assembly segments. Besides, there are 27 independent candidates.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) chief Lalduhoma were among the key candidates in the fray.

The results for the Mizoram Election will be delcared on December 3.

