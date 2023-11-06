The Mizoram Election 2023 is all set to take place on Tuesday, November. All the 40 assembly seats of Mizoram will go to polls in a single phase and results will be declared on December 3. Over 8 lakh (8,50,288) are eligible for casting vote across 1,276, polling station in the north-eastern state. Along with the Mizoram Assembly Elections , the 20 of the 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh will also go to polls on Tuesday. The election results will be announced on December 3.

When will the voting start? Who are the key candidates contesting the Mizoram Assembly Election? What are the key poll promises and issues in the state? — Here's your complete guide to the first phase of the Mizoram Elections 2023.

The voting will begin in all 1,276 polling stations across Mizoram at 7 am and continue till 4 pm, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas was quoted by news agency PTI as saying. The votes will be counted on December 3.

> How many women and men voters are eligible?

The women voters in Mizoram are slightly more in number than men voters in the state. Of the total 8,50,288 electors, 4,13,062 are men and 4,39,026 are women. None of the electors identified themselves as thethird gender. As many 50,751 are first time voters aged between 18 and 19 years.

> How many candidates are in fray?

A total of 174 candidates, including 18 women, are contesting the Mizoram Assembly Election 2023.

> Which political party has fielded how many candidates?

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the Congress have fielded 40 candidates each.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are contesting in 23 and 4 seats, respectively, PTI reported.

There are 27 candidates, who are contesting as independents.

> Who are the key players/candidates contesting Mizoram polls

1. MNF chief and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has emerged as one of the most prominent faces in this election. Zoramthanga, who won Aizawl East-I in the 2018 assembly elections, will be contesting from the same constituency in 2023.

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), which has posed itself as the prime contender in this election, has fielded party vice-president Lalthansanga to contest against the three-time Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the Congress has nominated Lalsanglura Ralte, a first-time candidate, to contest against CM Zoramthanga.

2. ZPM chief Lalduhoma, who is the party's chief ministerial candidate, will contest from the Serchhip assembly constituency. He has been pitted against MNF debutant J Malsawmzual Vanchhawng.

Lalduhoma is currently the MLA of Serchhip. A former IPS officer from Mizoram, Lalduhoma was elected as a Lok Sabha MP in 1984. In 2018, he secured 35.4 per cent votes defeating the Congress' Lal Thanhawla, who secured 32.7 per cent votes.

3. Former Mizoram Finance Minister and state Congress chief Lalsawta is another key contender who will contest from Aizawl West-III. Lalsawta is up against ZPM candidate VL Zaithanzama and MNF candidate K Sawmvela.

4. Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, who is also the MNF vice president, will be contesting from Tuichang. Tawnluia, 80, is the oldest candidate in the fray. He will be challenged by ZPM's W Chhuanawma.

5. BJP Mizoram president Vanlalhmuaka will be contesting the polls from the Dampa constituency. He will fight the polls against MNF's Lalrintluanga Sailo, Congress' Lalhmingthanga Sailo and ZPM's Vanlalsailova.

> What are the key issues in 2023 Mizoram polls

1. Development and employment: The young voters hopes that the new Mizoram government will work for all-round development of the state. "Mizoram is the second highest state in unemployment. I want a government that can give the opportunity for employment and solve the unemployment issue in the state. We want a corruption-free government," 19-year-old Felisha, a first-time voter of the Aizawl city, told ANI.

2. Refugees: Mizoram is reportedly dealing with refugee crisis after the ethnic conflict in Manipur. "We need to form the government to carry forward the development work that we have started. The influx of refugees from Myanmar, the situation in Manipur and the refugees crossing over into our territory from Bangladesh are issues that the elections would be contested on," the chief minister was quoted by PTI as saying last month.

Besides, the MNF government in Mizoram had said that it will defy the Centre’s order on collecting biometric data of Myanmarese refugees has raised eyebrows, a Financial Express reported in September this year.

3. Corruption: According to the Economic Times report, both former CM Lal Thanhawla and the current CM Zoramthanga managed to defend themselves on corruption charges in local courts. However, it said, the public scepticism remains high.

4. Border dispute: The ongoing bounder disputes with Assam remain pressing issue in the two states. Concerns have also been raised over the increasing influx of drugs into Mizoram.

5. Zo unification: A section of society in Manipur seeks the re-unification of all Zo people -- Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi -- under one administrative setup. According to the Hindustan Times, the Mizos in Mizoram and the Kukis in Manipur come from same ethnicity of Zo-Chin people who live between the hills of Manipur to the Chin state of Myanmar.

> Are MNF and BJP allies?

The MNF is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the national level, but it has not sought a pre-poll alliance with its partner in the state, news agency ANI reported.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Zoramthanga said, “We don’t need the BJP in this state. I have always maintained that the BJP has no place in Mizoram because we are a Christian state and a complex society."

The CM was quoted by the Hindu as saying on October 31, 2023 that the ruling MNF and the BJP are neither friends nor foes despite being constituents of the National Democratic Alliance.

> What BJP has promised in manifesto

In its manifesto, the BJP focused on the development in the field of sports and also promised to launch "Operation Drug Free Mizoram" and women empowerment scheme. It promised to launch LOTUS scheme — Lotus is short for livelihood, opportunity, transformations and upliftment. The BJP also said it will launch "Operation Drug Free Mizoram" once it comes to power in the state after winning the 2023 assembly elections.

> What Congress has promised in manifesto

The Congress promised cooking gas cylinder at ₹750, old age pension of ₹2,000 per month and health insurance coverage of ₹15 lakh to the people of Mizoram. “The Congress party will establish a government which is efficient, transparent and free from corruption. The Congress government will strengthen grassroot democracy by giving more power, more responsibilities and financial resources to the village councils and more local bodies," said Mizoram Congress chief spokesperson Ronald Sapa Tlai, according to the Hindustan Times.

> What are preparations in place ahead of polls?

Security has been tightened across the state, with around 3,000 policemen and a large contingent of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) deployed for the polls, officials told PTI.

Vyas said the 510-km-long international border with Myanmar and 318-km boundary with Bangladesh have been sealed ahead of polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly.

Assam Rifles is managing the Myanmar border, while BSF is in charge of the international border with Bangladesh.

Besides, the inter-state boundaries with three districts of Assam, two with Manipur and one with Tripura have also been closed.

> What happened in 2018 Mizoram election

In the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent. The party emerged victorious by defeating the 10-year-old Congress government.

The Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), the regional party that surprisingly came second in the 2018 polls, bagged eight seats. It is seen by many as the main contender to the ruling party. Meanwhile, the Congress bagged five seats in the 2018 assembly polls, while the BJP won one, securing its first seat in the North-eastern state.

