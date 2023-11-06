Mizoram Election 2023: Voting time, key candidates and state issues | Here's your guide to polls
The Mizoram Election 2023 is all set to take place on Tuesday, November. All the 40 assembly seats of Mizoram will go to polls in a single phase and results will be declared on December 3. Over 8 lakh (8,50,288) are eligible for casting vote across 1,276, polling station in the north-eastern state. Along with the Mizoram Assembly Elections, the 20 of the 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh will also go to polls on Tuesday. The election results will be announced on December 3.