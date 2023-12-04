Mizoram Election Result 2023: ZPM chief Lalduhoma set to become CM? Who is he
Mizoram Election Result 2023: Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) chief Lalduhoma is likely to become the next Chief Minister of Mizoram.
Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) chief Lalduhoma is all set to become the next Chief Minister of Mizoram as his party secured a landslide victory in the state assembly election 2023. The ZPM won 27 of the total 40 assembly seats in Mizoram, while the incumbent CM's party, Mizo National Front (MNF) won 10 seats. Meanwhile, Lalduhoma secured a clear victory in the Serchhip Assembly constituency of Mizoram.